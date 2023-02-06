Cinematic Director Lamont “Renzo” Bracy Inks first Children's Book, The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha

Author / Director Lamont "Renzo" Bracy

I’m inspired by everyday life. Everyone has a story to tell, it’s one’s ability to draw ink on the canvas which determines who listens” — Lamont Renzo Bracy

GADSDEN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off of the announcement of the “Rockford Ave Movie”, in December 2022, Cinematic Director Lamont “Renzo” Bracy is back at it again with the release of his first Children’s Book, The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha.

The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha, is a children's book full of interactive pictures and easy to read text for ages 3+. The book is now available online via Amazon and physical copies are set to hit book retailers in early March. In addition to launching a line of Children’s books, Renzo has just completed the script to his upcoming cinematic film, “Rockford Ave. The film is the story of a single mothers struggle to raise four teenagers. The movie is an adaptation to Lamont “Renzo” Bracy’s 2008 book, by the same title. Renzo began writing Rockford Ave after the success of his gospel stage play, ‘Let Love In’, which was his directorial debut. “I’m inspired by everyday life. Everyone has a story to tell, it’s one’s ability to draw ink on the canvas which determines who listens” states Lamont Renzo Bracy.

It was March of 2020, in the height of the pandemic, where Renzo found himself like many Americans, depressed! The fear of the unknown led to Renzo picking up the pen and writing an astonishing twelve books. From the collection of books that were birthed in the period of two years of isolation was three children books. The idea for this book came from a place of love! Renzo’s love for family and his two granddaughters inspired the tale.

The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha stars Renzo’s grandchildren (Elliana), and (Chanel) in a mythical tale led by their adventurous cousin Jaliegha. Renzo mother, (Emily D. Bracy-Butts) portrays the role of the grandmother throughout the tale. Each adventure takes readers on a journey with the girls as they navigate through simple life experiences while picking up valuable moral building skills along the way.

The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha is available via Amazon

Lamont "Renzo" Bracy is accepting BOOK READING DATES at Elementary Schools and Daycares across Alabama: Contact World Premier Agency @ mstinson6577@gmail.com

Lamont Curtis Bracy, better known as Renzo or LB, is an American author, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and director. In 2013, Lamont wrote and directed the stage play, Let Love In, a theatrical production which brought critical acclaim from beat writers globally.