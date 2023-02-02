Submit Release
Election lawsuits must face high bar for fee recovery, state Supreme Court says

In a unanimous opinion issued Monday, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero wrote defendants in these cases should face a high bar when trying to recover attorneys’ fees — even if it means “an asymmetrical standard applies to a prevailing defendant’s request for attorney’s fees.” Travis v. Brand, 2023 DJDAR 792.

