In a unanimous opinion issued Monday, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero wrote defendants in these cases should face a high bar when trying to recover attorneys’ fees — even if it means “an asymmetrical standard applies to a prevailing defendant’s request for attorney’s fees.” Travis v. Brand, 2023 DJDAR 792.
You just read:
Election lawsuits must face high bar for fee recovery, state Supreme Court says
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.