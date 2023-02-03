Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces the Release of Stranger Things: Heroes and Monsters Based on the Netflix Series
Choose Your Own Adventure has licensed rights to Penguin Random House for a Stranger Things CYOA book based on the fourth season of the Netflix series.
CYOA is thrilled to create a new way for Stranger Things fans to interact with the series. Readers can make choices with the Hawkins crew in a book series made famous in the 80s.”WAITSFIELD, VERMONT, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chooseco, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children’s book series of all time, has licensed rights to Penguin Random House for a Stranger Things CYOA. Portland-based poet and CYOA writer, Rana Tahir, authored "Stranger Things: Heroes and Monsters" based on the fourth season of the Netflix series. It will be released by Random House Children’s Books (RHCB), a division of Penguin Random House, on April 18, 2023.
"Stranger Things: Heroes and Monsters" will be the longest CYOA book in their Classic series to date clocking in at 280 pages and more than 25 endings. Like all CYOA books, it is written in the second person. The protagonist is YOU, the reader, who is presented with a series of choices that navigate your way through the book.
The author, Rana Tahir, previously wrote a CYOA book in their “Spies” series about a British-Pakistani World War II heroine, Noor Inayat Khan. Tahir adapted the plot of the fourth season of Stranger Things for middle grade readers and sidesteps the more mature content from the show. In "Heroes and Monsters", you join Eleven, Dustin, Max, Lucas, and the rest of the Hawkins crew in a race to save their friends from unimaginable danger, and along the way you encounter Pennhurst Asylum, the creepy old Creel house, and possibly even the Upside Down.
The cover, illustrated by Patrick Spaziante, harkens back to classic CYOAs made famous in the 80s.
“We were delighted to work with the Stranger Things team and RHCB on this project,” said CYOA CEO and Publisher, Shannon Gilligan. “We are big fans of the show and think the nostalgia aspect of our brand is a perfect pairing.”
About Chooseco
Chooseco is a purpose-built publisher that relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since then, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies of original bestselling, and all-new books. The series has been translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide. www.cyoa.com
About Rana Tahir
Rana Tahir is a poet and author. She is a Kundiman Fellow and a member of RAWI (Radius of Arab American Writers). Her work can be found in BAHR Magazine, Quarterly West, and Salt Hill Journal among others. She received her MFA from Pacific University and lives in Portland, OR. www.rana-tahir.com
About Random House Children’s Books
Random House Children’s Books is the world’s largest English-language children’s trade book publisher. Creating books for toddlers through young adult readers, in all formats from board books to activity books to picture books, novels, and nonfiction, the imprints of Random House Children’s Books bring together award-winning authors and illustrators, world-famous franchise characters, and multimillion-copy series. Random House Children’s Books is a division of Penguin Random House LLC. www.rhcbooks.com
