Aleda, Inc. Announces Release of Award Winning, Patent Pending Non-Cryptocurrency Based NFT Platform
ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA (CA), UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleda, Inc. ("Aleda " or the "Company"), a designer, creator and operator of innovative online technologies, today announced the release of its patent pending, award winning NFT Platform, that is the first completely non-cryptocurrency based blockchain NFT Platform. The Platform, at aleda.store will offer digital art, sports art, e-books, music and physical assets related to some digital assets. The sale of each NFT will be authenticated and tracked on the Company’s proprietary blockchain technology.
“We are pleased to announce the release of our initial NFT’s at aleda.store and look forward to exciting releases as we expand our footprint in the digital NFT space,” said Dr. Joy Sargis, President of Aleda. “Our patent pending technology allows for the “minting” of NFT tokens to track the ownership of Aleda’s NFT’s without any actual mining of tokens. This process provides all of the benefits of NFT’s and blockchain tracking of ownership without the environmentally harmful effects of traditional cryptocurrency token mining.”
Scott Muske, Chief Technology Officer of Aleda, added, "We are excited about this patent pending, game-changing technology. Increased awareness of the harm caused by mining cryptocurrency only tokens led us to develop a disruptive solution in the NFT space. Our tokens, which we call Green NFT’s are exciting to artists and content creators and enable artists to avoid having to “play the market” to get paid for their creativity.”
"This is a game changer for creators and content providers in the evolution of the NFT platform space," said David Meyer, owner of Super Shots Sports, Inc., one of the content providers in the sports category for Aleda. “I have been involved in sports memorabilia for over 25 years and this is the cleanest, easiest NFT platform I have seen."
Aleda and its NFT Platform was recently recognized by the UCLA Alumni Association for its commitment to providing products, services or purpose that lift the community while expanding and inspiring UCLA excellence and innovation. Dr. Sargis, a graduate of UCLA was recognized for the green NFT platform and technology used in the Aleda Platform.
About Aleda
Aleda, Inc. is an early-stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the NFT Platform market through disruptive, non-cryptocurrency-based technologies. Aleda continues to position itself at the forefront of NFT technology, focusing on a platform for creative artists, musicians, writers and content creators. Additional information can be accessed at aleda.store.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aleda, Inc. Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products and technology. Aleda cautions investors or potential investors of Aleda about important factors that could cause Aleda’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aleda does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
Contact:
Dr. Joy Sargis
President & CEO
Aleda, Inc.
(858) 349-2790
Scott Muske
COO / Chief Technology Officer
Aleda, Inc.
(858) 349-2790
David Meyer
President
Super Shots Sports, Inc.
(619) 318-8534
Scott Muske
