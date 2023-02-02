Attorney General Submits Budget Request to Joint Appropriations Committee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley Thursday presented a budget recommendation of almost $35 million to the legislative Joint Appropriations Committee for its consideration.

“This fiscal year 2024 budget request meets the day-to-day needs of the office and its programs that ensure public safety in our communities,” said Attorney General Jackley. “While many people know about our criminal and civil litigation efforts, we also are involved in areas such as forensic testing, consumer protection, elderly abuse, and law enforcement training.”

Among the one-time budget requests the Attorney General presented to the committee was $3.5 million for a computerized criminal history system and more than $370,000 for digital radios. On-going budget requests include $626,000 for maintenance of the computerized criminal history system, almost $140,000 for miscellaneous operating expenses and $338,000 for federal fund expenditure authority.

“We appreciate the discussion with the legislative committee today and their interest in the Attorney General’s office and public safety,” said Jackley. “Our goal is to be efficient with the taxpayer dollars we are given and use those funds to protect the people of South Dakota.”

The Joint Appropriations Committee will make final budget decisions at a later date.

