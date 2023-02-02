Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,925 in the last 365 days.

Fabio Tremolada appointed to the IQ Structures board

HUSINEC - REZ, MIDDLE BOHEMIA, ČESKO, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IQ Structures, a research and manufacturing organisation focused on nanotechnology engineering, today announced the appointment of Fabio Tremolada as a new member of the board of directors. Fabio has over 25 years of experience in the field of document, banknote and product security at Hologram Industries, SICPA and SURYS. He will work with Petr Franco and Robert Dvorak in the three-member board of directors, and has been in his new position since 1 February.

Fabio brings a wealth of expertise to IQ Structures, having contributed to the double-digit growth of SURYS during his time as CEO. He will thus support the continuation and acceleration of the great growth that IQ Structures is undergoing at this stage. Fabio holds an MSc in Physics from the University of Milan and an EMBA from IMD in Lausanne.

The CEO of IQ Structures, Petr Franc, said: “I have known Fabio personally for 20 years. He is a great professional and an expert in ID, document and banknote security. We are excited that Fabio’s extensive experience will help us continue to grow significantly in the international market. With his skills, we aim to become a global leader in delivering unique ID and banknote security solutions.”

“I believe that IQ Structures possesses the rare combination of technology, know-how and human skills to become one of the leaders in the field of solutions preventing ID and banknote counterfeiting. I am thrilled to be able to contribute to the development and deployment of next-generation solutions protecting government documents and banknotes,” Fabio Tremolada added.

Petr Franc
IQ Structures
603327556
petr.franc@iqstructures.cz

You just read:

Fabio Tremolada appointed to the IQ Structures board

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.