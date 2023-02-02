Fabio Tremolada appointed to the IQ Structures board
EINPresswire.com/ -- IQ Structures, a research and manufacturing organisation focused on nanotechnology engineering, today announced the appointment of Fabio Tremolada as a new member of the board of directors. Fabio has over 25 years of experience in the field of document, banknote and product security at Hologram Industries, SICPA and SURYS. He will work with Petr Franco and Robert Dvorak in the three-member board of directors, and has been in his new position since 1 February.
Fabio brings a wealth of expertise to IQ Structures, having contributed to the double-digit growth of SURYS during his time as CEO. He will thus support the continuation and acceleration of the great growth that IQ Structures is undergoing at this stage. Fabio holds an MSc in Physics from the University of Milan and an EMBA from IMD in Lausanne.
The CEO of IQ Structures, Petr Franc, said: “I have known Fabio personally for 20 years. He is a great professional and an expert in ID, document and banknote security. We are excited that Fabio’s extensive experience will help us continue to grow significantly in the international market. With his skills, we aim to become a global leader in delivering unique ID and banknote security solutions.”
“I believe that IQ Structures possesses the rare combination of technology, know-how and human skills to become one of the leaders in the field of solutions preventing ID and banknote counterfeiting. I am thrilled to be able to contribute to the development and deployment of next-generation solutions protecting government documents and banknotes,” Fabio Tremolada added.
Petr Franc
