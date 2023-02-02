Submit Release
Weather Update for Friday, Feb. 3

With the winter storm continuing to affect much of Texas, TJJD announced these modifications for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. 

This Inclement weather notification is for the following locations for Friday, February 3, 2023:weather new 002

  • Fort Worth District Office
  • Gainesville State School
  • McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility
  • Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex
  • Willoughby House

Non-essential employees will be on a 10 am start time for tomorrow February 3, 2023.

Staff who are sole supervision certified and scheduled to work tomorrow providing direct supervision will have a regular start time. If you have any questions, please reach out to your direct supervisor.

To stay updated on the status of closures, please utilize the following:

  • · Call the agency weather line: 512-490-7200;
  • · Go to the agency website at www.tjjd.texas.gov and weather message will be posted at the top.

All other facilities, halfway houses, and offices not mentioned in this message are on a regular start time schedule.

