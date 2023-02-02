Submit Release
FAA Seeks Public Input on Runway Project Proposal at Raleigh-Durham Airport

RALEIGH — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority invite the public to discuss the draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for a proposed runway replacement project at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). 

