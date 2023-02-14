New Hampshire Based Choices In Travel Joins Trip Concierge
Trip Concierge is a leading travel provider for both business and luxury travel.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trip Concierge Inc., (TC) a leading US based corporate and leisure travel agency, announced today that New Hampshire based travel agency Choices in Travel (CIT) has joined its travel advisor network.
— Thomas Schneider
Thomas Schneider, CEO of Trip Concierge, added: “We are pleased to have this opportunity to expand our presence in the family travel market through CIT’s strong presence as a seller of Disney Vacations, Disney Cruises and Universal Theme Park packages. We will continue to build on a winning formula that will define the future of luxury travel.”
With the close of the transaction, Leanna Houle, President of CIT, will continue to lead her agency team, reporting directly to Trip Concierge CEO Thomas Schneider and will join TC’s executive leadership team as Vice-President of Sales, America.
About Trip Concierge
Trip Concierge is a leading travel provider for both business and luxury travel. Our customers include heads of state, professional firms, families and leisure travelers that aspire to more than just a means to book, but a 24/7 personalized one-on-one service that ensures a stress free and enjoyable travel experience. We deliver on this promise by developing AI powered enterprise software and systems that support our mission.
Thomas Schneider
Trip Concierge Inc.
+1 800-503-8173
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram