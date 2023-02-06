Cimetrics to Showcase Game-Changing BACnet Security Products at AHR Expo
As BACnet-compliant building devices increasingly need to be connected to corporate networks, securing them to IT standards becomes critical.
It is vital that the industry start installing secure BACnet systems and making sure that existing BACnet devices are secured using the consensus recommendations established by the industry.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As BACnet-compliant building devices increasingly need to be connected to corporate networks, securing them to IT standards becomes critical, all while ensuring the continuation of the interoperability that BACnet has delivered to the BAS industry for over 25 years.
— James Lee, CEO and President of Cimetrics
“It was vital that the industry start installing secure BACnet systems and making sure that existing BACnet devices are secured using the consensus recommendations established by the industry,” said James Lee, CEO and President of Cimetrics. Lee continues, “The game-changing products we are showcasing include an on-premise appliance to provide management of BACnet systems and two variants of BACnet routers, one of which includes a BACnet firewall, representing a new class of products for the BAS industry.”
Creating a secure and interoperable reality at an industry-wide scale was the challenge taken up in 2020 by a group of industry cybersecurity experts under the leadership of Cimetrics. The group completed the Secured by Cimetrics Manufacturers’ Guide to BAS Cybersecurity, which was published in October 2022.
The products Cimetrics is showcasing at AHR will be among the first products built to the guide, as the guide is being adopted broadly by industry vendors and is currently being considered by ASHRAE’s Multidisciplinary Task Group on Cybersecurity as an ASHRAE Special Publication
.
New products Cimetrics will be showcasing at AHR Expo:-
For BACnet/IP Unsecured Networks:
Cimetrics B3071/3075 B/IP to B/IP Routers securely and cost-effectively route between two different BACnet/IP networks (a Private network and the Customer’s IT network). These solutions address the issues of when IT departments do not provide enough static IP addresses for a particular building integration project or when IT departments restrict BACnet/IP devices from being on the Customer’s IT network.
For BACnet/SC Secured Networks:
Secured by Cimetrics SbC3100/3200 BACnet/SC Firewall/Routers connect unsecured BACnet MS/TP & BACnet/IP networks to secure BACnet/SC networks. The BACnet-level application firewall filters unauthorized BACnet messages from the BACnet/SC network. It has enhanced diagnostic logging capabilities, which can log real-time events that happen on the BACnet Firewalls, like security threats. This product can integrate with IT security tools (SEIM, like Splunk).
BACnet/SC SbC4000 Management Appliance is a key part of future BACnet/SC networks, acting as a Primary or Failover Hub. The Appliance provides advanced onboarding diagnostics of BACnet/SC devices through passive and active monitoring, using log analysis from data received by the SbC Firewall/Routers, and provides interactive browsing of the network. The Appliance can also act as Certificate Authority and integrates with IT security tools.
The products will be available to view and demo at the Cimetrics booth C5359 of the 2023 AHR Expo, held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Feb. 6-8, 2023.
For over 25 years, Cimetrics has led the BAS industry with networking and analytics technologies. The announcement of these products is a watershed moment in the convergence of BAS and IT networks.
For more information online, visit SecuredbyCimetrics.com.
For a demo of these products, visit AHR Expo booth C5359
Charles Peterson
Cimetrics Inc.
+1 978-339-3445
cpeterson@cimetrics.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn