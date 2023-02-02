McorpCX and the CXPA Expand Their Relationship Supporting Customer Experience Professionals

McorpCX becomes a Silver Sponsor of the Customer Experience Professionals Association, supporting the advancement of customer experience professionals and organizational best practices.

McorpCX, a leading customer and employee experience consultancy and CX capabilities builder since its founding in 2002, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its relationship with the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA) by becoming a Silver Sponsor of this dynamic association. The CXPA is a premier global, non-profit organization dedicated to the customer experience profession. Their focus is increasing the impact and visibility of customer experience professionals, facilitating effective sharing among its members, and establishing respected standards.

"We recognize McorpCX has been a key contributor to the growth of the Customer Experience movement over the last 20 years and appreciate their commitment to the CXPA," said Greg Melia CAE, CXPA CEO. "We are pleased to welcome them as a Silver Sponsor, and for their continued support as we advance the mission of the CXPA and contribute to the future of customer experience management."

McorpCX has helped drive experience-led transformation for leading brands across the United States and around the world. Through the company's work building organizational capabilities and supporting experience-led culture, optimizing customer journeys, and implementing customer insights programs, it has developed an extensive set of standardized, best practice-driven CX frameworks, templates, and models that help companies speed time-to-value and achieve their experience management aspirations.

"We look forward to the CXPA community leveraging some of our tools and experience, and to learning from member expertise ourselves," said Michael Hinshaw, Founder and President of McorpCX. "We are excited to be a part of this vital community where everyone contributes to Experience Management as a discipline and helps build each other's knowledge and competency. Even as the techniques of the CX movement evolve, improving CX continues to be a multi-disciplinary, community effort. As part of this community, we look forward to helping the CXPA and its members advance this discipline in whatever ways we can."

Graham Clark, VP Market Development for McorpCX and leader of CXPA's Florida network, will serve as the primary liaison between the CXPA and McorpCX. "We believe that CX success today is about execution and value realization," noted Graham. "Which is why we are passionate about helping our clients realize the ROI of their CX-related efforts, supporting and educating them while working beside them to navigate a sometimes complex business discipline while achieving their professional and organization's goals."

"McorpCX has a uniquely people-first culture," he continued. "This culture, our deeply experienced team, their entrepreneurial spirit and focus as experience management specialists is why such accomplished CX practitioners join McorpCX, why our clients stay with us for years, and why we believe it is so important for us to be a contributing, impactful leader at the CXPA—the heartbeat of the global CX movement."

About the CXPA

The Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA) is a global non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of customer experience professionals and organizational best practices. It provides customer experience professionals with educational and networking opportunities to help them succeed, and facilitates the industry-wide advancement of the discipline of customer experience through the globally recognized Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP). For more information, visit http://www.cxpa.org.

About McorpCX

McorpCX is an independent, people first consultancy that helps clients better compete and drive value by improving customer and employee experience. Recognized by industry analysts as a customer, employee, and digital experience strategy leader, we unlock growth by reimagining the ways that organizations leverage human insights and data analysis to better sell to, serve, and engage with their audiences. Based in San Francisco with operations across North America, the company and its team of accomplished strategists, analysts, and research experts have helped drive experience-led business success for mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations since our founding in 2002. Online at http://www.mcorp.cx, we have worked with leading companies including Microsoft, Best Buy, Intel, Biogen, Roche, and The Hanover, partnering from strategy to implementation. For more information, call toll-free in the U.S. 1-866-526-2655 or +1-415-526-2655

