DYRS Seeks Applicants for Youth Programming

February 1, 2023

Dr. Turnesha Fish – 202-294-1061; [email protected]

(Washington, DC)—The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) released a Request for Applications (RFA) for entities to provide intensive mentoring, career readiness and social development training, curriculum development, and family support services to at-risk youth ages 10-14. DYRS seeks a community-based organization to provide rigorous, effective, appropriate supports and services for youth and their families at the DYRS campus in Laurel, Maryland, and in communities District-wide. The funding available for the project is up to $500,000 for an 18-month period beginning March 2023.

All applicants should be in alignment with the DYRS vision – to provide the nation’s best continuum of care for court-involved and at-risk youth and their families through a wide range of programs that emphasize individual strengths, personal accountability, public safety, skill development, family involvement, and community support.

The complete Request for Applications (RFA) and all eligibility information can be found on DYRS’s website at https://dyrs.dc.gov/page/current-funding-opportunities. The deadline for all submissions is February 24, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be submitted by email to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the institution types listed below may apply for this grant.

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations

-Faith-based organizations

-Government agencies

-Universities/educational institutions

-Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

