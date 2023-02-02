FWC: Governor Ron DeSantis’ Framework for Freedom Budget promotes natural resource restoration initiatives and supports law enforcement

Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis released the proposed Fiscal 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom Budget, solidifying his commitment to support the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) mission to protect Florida’s natural resources. The budget is evidence of Governor DeSantis’ continued commitment to ensuring Florida’s natural resources will be abundant for future generations to enjoy. Included in the Governor’s proposed Framework for Freedom Budget are high-priority conservation items including eradication and control of pythons and other nonnative fish and wildlife species, enhanced protections for Florida’s manatees and sea turtles, statewide seagrass restoration support, and support for law enforcement.

“Since day one, Governor DeSantis has made conservation one of his top priorities, and we are grateful for his continued support,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Because of his steadfast leadership, residents, visitors and future generations will enjoy Florida’s natural resources for years to come."

Budget highlights include:

$2.6 million in new funding for nonnative fish and wildlife eradication and control

$1.4 million for Burmese python population control and assessment

$16.9 million for 41 new law enforcement positions for patrol and investigation

$8.4 million for boating access and boating improvement projects

$11.1 million for habitat restoration initiatives

Approximately $750,000 for initiatives focused on maintaining Florida’s reputation as the Fishing Capital of the World

More than $900,000 for manatee population assessment and management enhancements

Over $750,000 for enhanced protections for Florida’s sea turtles

$600,000 for artificial reefs

$7.8 million for land management, acquisitions, and improvements

To learn more about the FWC and its programs, visit MyFWC.com.