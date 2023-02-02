FAA Seeks Public Input on San Juan Airspace

SAN JUAN – The public is invited to participate in a virtual meeting about a proposal to modify the airspace around Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) proposal expands the area where pilots interact with air traffic control and will not change existing flight paths. The airspace change improves the ability to manage the area’s complexity and volume of aviation activities.
