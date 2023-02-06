Greenhill AntiBallistics Awarded 5-year Research and Development Agreement with U.S. Special Operations Command
U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Awards Greenhill AntiBallistics 5-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for its FDP Technology
Zach Greenhill, Chief Technology Strategist
Greenhill AntiBallistics Corporation, a nanotechnology materials company, announces its 5-year Cooperation Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for its Force Disruption Platform™ (FDP) material to reduce force of impact 50% in the thickness of a dime (1 mm). Under the CRADA, Greenhill AntiBallistics will develop unique solution sets to bridge USSOCOM technology interest areas. The CRADA was signed after the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) vetted the technology and issued a Letter of Intent.
Greenhill AntiBallistics’ mission is to protect troops, children and athletes against brain damage and blunt trauma in the military and sports to save lives. FDP reduces the force of impact 50% in a nanocomposite the thickness of a dime (1 mm). A coating or layer, FDP is nanoscale, reinforces existing protection, and uses force against itself. Current top tier materials are macroscale, inert and cannot match FDP’s force of impact reduction at the same size, thickness, and weight. Greenhill AntiBallistics’ goal is to integrate FDP into military helmets and body armor, sports helmets and padding, and other protection. Greenhill AntiBallistics is aggressively seeking consumer-facing partners.
“The CRADA is a critical opportunity to extend Greenhill AntiBallistics’ commercial operational technology to our Special Operations Forces, which are elite units drawn from the Army, Marines, Navy, and Air Force. These men and women are the tip of the spear. They need and deserve the best protection possible,” says Judy Lee Greenhill, Greenhill AntiBallistics’ Chief Executive Officer.
“FDP gives our Special Operators a high-value operational capability for safety and protection overmatch against current and evolving threats. It can be reconfigured to meet these threats and retrofit in the field, without the need for redesign and retooling. Is there a military commander, parent or coach who doesn’t want state-of-the-art protection for their troops, children, and athletes? We’ve never found one,” says Zach Greenhill, Greenhill AntiBallistics’ Chief Technology Strategist.
About Greenhill AntiBallistics Corporation
Based in Davidson, North Carolina, Greenhill AntiBallistics Corporation is a Woman and Minority Owned Small Business led by a 19-year IBMer and the leader in next level safety and protection. It owns 18 patents in a global portfolio. Greenhill AntiBallistics leverages partnerships with leading companies with deep DoD experience for R&D, testing and other technical work. It also works with sports manufacturers on the integration of FDP into their helmets, padding and other protection. Greenhill AntiBallistics is proud to be an active member of the North Carolina Defense Technology Transition Office (NC DEFTECH) and is sponsored by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC).
About U.S. Special Operations Command
Headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is the unified combatant command charged with overseeing the various special operations commands from the Army, Marines, Navy, and Air Force. USSOCOM develops, and employs, the world's finest Special Operations Forces (SOF) to conduct global special operations and activities as part of the Joint Force, in concert with U.S. Government agencies, allies, and partners, to support persistent, networked, and distributed combatant command operations and campaigns against state and non-state actors to protect and advance U.S. policies and objectives.
About U.S. Joint Special Operations Command
Headquartered at Pope Air Force Base and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), is a joint command which is focused on counterterrorism. Established in December 1980, JSOC was later brought in under the umbrella of USSOCOM. JSOC’s four tier-one special-mission units are the elite in the U.S. Special Operations community. JSOC is charged to study special operations requirements and techniques, ensure interoperability and equipment standardization, plan and conduct special operations exercises and training, and develop joint special operations tactics.
