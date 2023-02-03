Learning Counsel Announces 2022 School and District National Digital Transition Survey Award Winners
33 schools and districts were awarded designations from the Learning Counsel for their incredible work in the digital transition.
This transition is speeding past tech and into the Experience Age, requiring change in structure for how time and space is used in schools.”BENTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning Counsel, a leading education research institute and news media hub, announced this year’s National Digital Transition Survey Award winners for Schools and Districts at its 2023 Virtual National Gathering. This year, five different categories of proficiency were celebrated in the National Digital Transition Survey Awards, including Honorable Mention, Gainer, Achiever, Innovator and the Distinctive Excellence Award.
— LeiLani Cauthen
The highest honor given this year was the Distinctive Excellence Award, which states the awarded district is recognized for “distinctive excellence with a teaching and learning redesign providing flexible use of spaces and schedules to artfully personalize learning for students.”
St. Vrain Valley Schools of Longmont Colorado was one of only two districts or schools to be awarded the Distinctive Excellence Award. St. Vrain Valley’s award certificate states it was based in part on “Flexible schedules, options for remote days and later start times, leveraging of quality online content, an abundance of rigorous instructional programming for transformative learning opportunities in STEM, Medical and Bioscience, Energy, Engineering, Aerospace, Robotics, Business, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Manufacturing and Media on dedicated campuses, successful dual enrollment programs, and institution-wide transformative tech and workflow.”
According to Kahle Charles, Assistant Superintendent at St. Vrain Valley Schools, “Perhaps more than anything, the pandemic provided a push towards our goal of being a district which inspires and promotes high standards of learning and student well-being in partnership with parents, guardians and the community, and the development of focus schools and high school academies including STEM and visual and performing arts. Our expanding industry, corporate, and nonprofit partnerships to over 120 organizations have proven invaluable and provide expertise, internships, learning opportunities, resources, and funding that enhances student opportunities and engagement.”
Leilani Cauthen, CEO of the Learning Counsel, said, “St. Vrain Valley Schools really ‘gets it.’ They have paid attention to the fact that the world outside schools has changed and have taken serious adaptive steps. History shows that we are transitioning to a new Age, not unlike the transition from an agricultural society to an industrial one. This transition is speeding past tech and into the Experience Age, requiring change in structure for how time and space is used in schools, becoming student-centric rather than teacher-centric, and demanding levels of engagement in sync with the present generation’s expectations and communications patterns.”
About the Surveys
Learning Counsel selected from individual teachers, schools and districts from 7,263 responses to many questions on the survey. The average number of students in responding schools and districts was 7,677 per institution. The average number of students in responding Districts alone was 30,000 students.
As just two data points from the national surveys:
• The top 3 pressures cited by administrators are social-emotional wellness of students, expectations of better digital communications and greater online course options to support all students.
• The top 3 pressures cited by teachers are higher absences, social-emotional wellness of students, and learning loss.
All Honored Schools & Districts
This year, 33 schools and districts were awarded designations from the Learning Counsel for their incredible work in the digital transition. The awardees included: Achiever, Atlantic Shores Christian School; Achiever, Clifton Middle School- HISD; Achiever, Virtual School House; Achiever, ABC Unified School District; Achiever, Dekalb County Schools; Achiever, Epic Charter Schools; Achiever, Unified School District #229 (Blue Valley); Achiever, USD306-Southeast of Saline; Achiever, Canyons School District; Gainer, eCollier Virtual Academy; Gainer, Abiquiu Elementary School; Gainer, Grace Baptist Academy; Gainer, Hillsboro High School; Gainer, Catalina Foothills School District #16; Gainer, Estacada School District; Gainer, Glendale Union High School District; Gainer, Osborn School District; Gainer, River Road Independent School District; Gainer, Swain County Schools; Gainer, Wall School District 51-5; Gainer, Los Angeles Unified School District; Gainer, Goldendale School District - Goldendale, WA; Gainer, School District of Palm Beach County; Honorable Mention, Diocese of San Diego; Honorable Mention, Ridgeview Global Studies Academy; Honorable Mention, Lincoln County School District; Honorable Mention, Naperville School District #203; Innovator, The Classical Academies; Classical Academy High School Personalized Learning Campus; Innovator, Meriden Public Schools; Innovator, Orange County Public Schools; Innovator, Medina Valley ISD; Distinctive Excellence, Dream Academy and Distinctive Excellence, St. Vrain Valley School Schools.
For the full 2022 Digital Transition Research Report, contact Learning Counsel. Please also find other press announcements of the certificates awarded to selected Schools, Districts and Teachers for achievements in 2022 at Learning Counsel.
The Learning Counsel acknowledges and thanks these sponsors for underwriting the National Gathering event and presentation of the National Digital Transition Survey results briefing:
Scholastic Digital Solutions
SARARI MONTAGE
Knowstory
About the Learning Counsel
The Learning Counsel is a research institute and news media hub with 310,000+ readers that provides context for schools in digital transition from a deep understanding of tech user experience, systems, and organization. Our mission-based organization was the first to develop a thesis of education’s future based on technology’s evolution — and start helping schools advance systematically. Our Learning Leadership Society is a membership organization created for community amongst educators. The Hybrid Logistics Project is being developed inside our social ecosystem site, Knowstory.
