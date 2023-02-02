CAL COAST ACADEMY DESIGNATED AS A PURPLE STAR SCHOOL
Cal Coast Academy, a college-prep school serving grades 6-12, is the first private school in the state of California to be awarded with Purple Star StatusCARMEL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cal Coast Academy announced that the school has been granted Purple Star status in recognition of their support for, and commitment to, the children of military families.
Cal Coast Academy, a college-preparatory school serving grades 6-12, is the first private school in the state of California to be awarded with this prestigious designation. “We are honored to welcome and support military-connected families,” says Cal Coast Academy’s Founder and Principal Ms. Jan Dunning. “It is a tremendous privilege to serve the children of the brave men and women who proudly wear the uniform of the United States military to protect our great Country.”
Ms. Dunning has dedicated many years to perfecting her innovative educational model to include the tools and knowledgeable faculty required to help children of military families succeed regardless of the obstacles they face. “In peace and in war, every military-connected student deserves a place where they feel comfortable and supported academically, socially, and emotionally,” states Dunning.
Purple Star campuses must meet specific requirements designed to support the unique needs of military children and their families as they transition into a new school and navigate a new community. These requirements include:
• Designating a faculty member as the military liaison to directly support students and families;
• Updating the school website with resources for military students and families;
• Offering a student-led transition program to assist military students in acclimating into a school;
• Expanding staff professional development training opportunities on issues relating to military students; and
• Reserving controlled, open enrollment seats for military-connected students to utilize to ensure school choice opportunities are available to them, regardless of the time of year their military transfer takes place.
In addition to supporting their students in the classroom, Cal Coast Academy provides generous financial scholarships to their military-connected families. To learn more about the school’s tuition assistance program, or to help augment the school’s tuition assistance program, please contact Cal Coast Academy’s designated military liaison, Mrs. Katherine Sayles, at ksayles@calcoastacademy.com.
###
Cal Coast Academy is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), approved by the University of California (UC), and certified by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The driving force behind our all-encompassing and distinctive educational program is our founding belief that the gateways to learning must be as diverse as the learners themselves. We are renowned for providing dynamic academics within a small community of dedicated students, faculty, and staff. It is a place where students have the luxury of receiving a customized education while engaging in a 6:1 student-teacher ratio class. To learn more about Cal Coast Academy, call 858.481.0882 or visit www.calcoastacademy.com.
