Southern Turf Co. Expands to Phoenix, Bringing Its Top-Rated Artificial Grass Installation Services to Arizona

Southern Turf Co., a top-rated residential and commercial artificial turf installation company, is expanding its operations to Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Turf Co., a privately-owned artificial grass company focused on residential and commercial artificial turf installation, announced today that it is expanding its operations to Phoenix, Arizona in early 2023 and will service the greater Phoenix area, including surrounding areas such as Sedona, Scottsdale and Mesa.

The owners of Southern Turf Co. Phoenix ® Artificial Grass bring over twenty-five years of experience in the home services business. Since launching its artificial grass services in Austin, Texas in 2019, Southern Turf Co. has expanded to territories across the United States, including San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Kansas City and Jacksonville.

“We are extremely excited to bring Southern Turf Co. to Phoenix, Arizona. We see a lot of opportunity in the Phoenix market and believe our expertise and high level of customer service will set us apart. Our goal at Southern Turf Co. is to provide each customer with exceptional service using superior materials and processes.” said Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEO of Southern Turf Co.

Southern Turf Co. is one of the highest-rated and fastest-growing turf companies in the United States. Offering both residential and commercial turf installation services to a wide range of customers, Southern Turf Co. has extensive experience and expertise installing backyard and front yard turf, putting greens, pet turf, playgrounds, sports fields, shopping centers, restaurants, hotels and schools.

About Southern Turf Co.
Southern Turf Co. is owned by three dads, each with three young kids, who saw the value and enjoyment that turf brought to their own homes. The highly-experienced Southern Turf Co. team focuses on delivering quality workmanship at a competitive price while providing a personalized and enjoyable experience throughout the installation process. Southern Turf Co. services several metropolitan areas, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Kansas City and Jacksonville and offers free at-home estimates. For more information, please visit SouthernTurfCo.com.

Scott Miller
Southern Turf Co.
+1 602-814-0104
info@southernturfco.com
Southern Turf Co. intro video

