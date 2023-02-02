Submit Release
New Definition of Workplace Harassment in DC

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) –  At the beginning of Fiscal Year 2023, the DC Office of Human Rights (OHR) started to redefine and codify what “harassment” is and how it should be interpreted by adjudicators reviewing complaints. On July 25, 2022, the Mayor signed the Human Rights Enhancement Act of 2022 (the “Act”) (D.C. Law No. 24-172), which, among other things, amended the DC Human Rights Act (DCHRA) to expand employee protections by:  

  1. Including a specific prohibition on workplace harassment; 
  2. Defining harassment and sexual harassment; and 
  3. Creating a broader legal standard, which fact finders must use to determine if alleged conduct constitutes unlawful, workplace harassment 

