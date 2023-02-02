LG DISHWASHERS EARN ENERGY STAR 'MOST EFFICIENT 2023' DESIGNATION

Unveiled at KBIS 2023, New LG Dishwashers Recognized by EPA for Saving Energy and Water

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA announced that its new dishwasher models this year are receiving the coveted ENERGY STAR "Most Efficient 2023" designation. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Most Efficient 2023 designation "recognizes products that deliver cutting-edge energy efficiency along with the latest in technological innovation."

ENERGY STAR Most Efficient dishwashers featured at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show included LG's new smart top-control unit with one-hour wash-and-dry capability using the QuadWash™ Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ features (model LDTH7972S). This dynamic combination of technologies delivers a rapid and sparkling clean in just one hour, making this new model one of the most effective, time-efficient, and elegant dishwashers.

According to the EPA, LG was the first ENERGY STAR Partner to certify models to the Version 7 dishwasher specification that also meet the new ENERGY STAR Most Efficient criteria. To be eligible for the Most Efficient 2023 designation, products have to meet the recognition criteria outlined by the EPA along with a cleaning performance floor.2 So this year, nine LG models meet the criteria, meaning LG already is one of the top three listers of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient dishwasher models.

Dishwashers that earn this environmental distinction must outperform the federal minimum standard with less than or equal to an annual energy use of 240 kilowatt-hours and water consumption of less than or equal to 3.2 gallons per cycle.3 LG's new models use only 238 kilowatt-hours-per-year of electricity and only 2.9 gallons of water per cycle. ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2023 LG dishwasher models also meet per-cycle Cleaning Index requirements.4

LG's commitment to ENERGY STAR supports the company's mission to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 from the use of seven major product categories by 20 percent by 2030, while LG intends to expand its cumulative use of recycled plastics in its products to 600,000 tons over the next seven years.

At the same time, LG is working toward carbon neutrality by cutting emissions from operations through various measures such as high efficient buildings, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects. LG Electronics is pursuing a company-wide goal for 100 percent renewable energy in its worldwide operations by 2050; LG already has achieved this goal in the United States.

For more information on LG's full line of dishwashers and ENERGY STAR certified products, visit LG.com.

