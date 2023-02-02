Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Health

Oro Health announces the release of an AI-Powered triage and recommendation tool

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Oro Health, one of the "Top 10 Most promising Canada Tech Startups in 2022" in MedTech has announced the launch of its DermSmart, a tool designed to accurately classify skin types and common skin diseases.

For three years now, Oro Health has been running its deep learning algorithm on a proprietary dataset of more than 80,000 clinical images classified by two canadian board-certified dermatologists with the ultimate goal of offering it to non-specialized health professionals as a clinical decision support tool to enhance front-line dermatological care.

The tool is trained to evaluate the condition and type of skin of the patient, proposing perfectly adapted routines and product recommendations.DermSmart was created to provide assistance to first-line health care providers so that they can provide tailored care for skin ailments. As such, aesthetic centers and pharmacies are great use cases as the technology allows them to offer over-the-counter intervention plans, perfectly adapted to the patient's skin type.

The company also has an asynchronous telehealth technology that is used in multiple specialties other than dermatology. It is currently in the process of obtaining its medical device certification for the DermSmart AI tool.

"The medical device certification will allow Oro Health to offer the tool to primary health care professionals to help them quickly identify the patient's skin disease. As such, the first-line treatment plan will be more successful. We believe that DermSmart could significantly reduce the number of referrals sent to dermatologists and as such help decrease waiting lists." Dr. Émilie Bourgeault, B.Sc, M.D., Dermatologist (FRCPC), Chief Executive Officer of Oro Health.

Incorporating these algorithms into clinical workflows with existing EMRs and virtual clinic networks is also a priority. ''We built DermSmart to perform in a real-life setting with user-taken pictures. We also focus on minor skin conditions that make up almost 25% of all primary care consultations. Clinical relevance is our major focus.. We've built a tool using a simple API that can easily be integrated in existing systems. It is time to use technology to enhance health care..'' Bruno Morel, CTO at Oro Health.me

Oro Health offers artificial intelligence-based solutions for medical clinics that want to harness the full potential of technology improving access and quality of care. Patients can receive reliable, rapid and secure care at a time and place of their choosing.

