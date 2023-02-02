Roylco Set to Release New STEM & STEAM-focused Toy Line
A full line of STEM tech-free toys that prepare young children for a tech-focused world.
This is our tech-free approach to preparing young minds for a tech-focused world.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roylco, Inc. has transformed problem solving in a fun, strategic way with the release of their new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) product line. These products are made in the USA and feature nine innovative STEM and STEAM-focused toys alongside play guides that take children through a runway of color-coded easy, medium, and difficult activities to build confidence and critical thinking skills. STEM and STEAM toys benefit children drastically by enhancing problem solving, critical thinking, and creativity at an early age. Now, Roylco has incorporated these important elements into their STEAM by Roylco product line to create a uniquely fun experience for children.
"This is our tech-free approach to preparing young minds for a tech-focused world,” said Darby Smith, the Director of Business Development at Roylco.
The new toy line was first publicly announced in January when it received attention from long-time toy industry experts. Since then, the pre-launch toys have been creating quite the buzz between winning awards and being picked up by specialty toy buying groups.
These toys span from ages 2 to 12 and explicitly state the learning benefit on each package; these benefits embedded into each product cover the gamut between early engineering skills and pre-coding logic with some added concentration and focus building too. The line includes 9 full-sized products that feature prices ranging from $24.99 to $39.99 and will be found in retail stores by the end of March 2023.
About Roylco, Inc.
Roylco is a designer and manufacturer of educational toys, educational products, and classroom teaching aids. As a family owned and operated business dating back to 1969, the goal is to empower educators with accessible, practical, and cost-effective products that take education from ordinary to extraordinary. Regardless of age, gender, race, culture, or physical and mental capacity, Roylco will inspire an interest of learning and creative spirit that will last a lifetime.
