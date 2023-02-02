Latest News: Library to Host Winter 2023 Copyright Public Modernization Committee Meeting
The Library of Congress will host a virtual meeting of the Copyright Public Modernization Committee on Thursday, March 2 at 1 p.m. ET. In addition to updates from Library and Copyright Office staff on the development of the Enterprise Copyright System, attendees will see a live demonstration of the registration application currently in development, followed by a discussion with committee members and a Q&A.
Click here for more information.
You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.