GALT Aerospace Announces Office Relocation to Accommodate Accelerated Growth
GALT Aerospace is excited to announce its relocation in San Diego. GALT is now located at 3860 Calle Fortunada, in the innovation hub of Kearny Mesa, San Diego.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GALT Aerospace is excited to announce its relocation to expanded facilities in San Diego. GALT is a leading provider of agile, open-architecture communication solutions for the warfighter that feature best-of-breed open systems and seamless networking of disparate radios, data links and waveforms. GALT is now located at 3860 Calle Fortunada in the innovation hub of Kearny Mesa, San Diego.
The new office space is approximately 20,000 square feet, which makes it roughly 40% larger than the previous facility, spread over 3 office suites. The Kearny Mesa offices will house all GALT employees and all laboratory, engineering, and production capabilities in one location. The new facility will provide GALT staff with the much-needed space to continue its successful growth strategy.
“We are excited to have relocated to our new facility in Kearny Mesa,” commented John Kohut, CEO and co-founder. “This move represents another significant milestone for GALT Aerospace as we continue to grow to better support our customers’ national security missions. The new space enables us to expand our talent and continue to provide industry-leading services to our global clients. The thoughtfully laid out space will help drive innovation and collaboration while providing opportunities for further expansion into additional markets. I’m particularly gratified by the teamwork that completed the relocation in two days without disrupting any of our program commitments.”
Reflecting on the new spaces at a ribbon cutting ceremony held on January 26, 2023, Mark Kempf, GALT’s Chief Operations Officer, commented “The new and expanded space reflects the agile and innovative culture of GALT and is another milestone in our strategic, people-first operational culture. The facility features individual, specialized collaboration spaces for our software and systems engineering teams, brand new machine and production hubs, technology and secured communications enabled conference rooms, and a floor plan designed to foster design thinking with colleagues, partners, and offsite employees.”
GALT made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2021, coming in at No. 107. In addition, GALT ranked No. 9 on the 2021 Vet100 list and was a proud recipient of the first Ignite Respect Award from The Center for Respectful Leadership.
About Kearny Mesa, San Diego
Kearny Mesa is one of California’s fastest growing business districts. Headquarters to prominent industries including clean/green technology, manufacturing, communications information/technology, life sciences, and aerospace. Kearny Mesa is an address that defines innovation. Companies seek out the area for its Class A office space, broad range of business amenities, and proximity to the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. Kearny Mesa’s parks, plazas, and open spaces have adapted to the unique living and working environments that make it a highly desirable employment center. Kearny Mesa supports the development of local businesses in a distinctive mixed-use setting.
About GALT Aerospace
GALT Aerospace is a non-traditional defense contractor and Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small-Business (SDVOSB), focused on Command, Control, and Communication (C3) systems and how best to move warfighting information forward and across multiple domains. For more information, please reach out to David Heist at david.heist@galt.aero and (703) 606-2702.
David Heist
Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc.
+1 703-606-2702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn