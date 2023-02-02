Eviset Receives Approval from California DHCS to Serve as Technical Assistance Vendor for PATH TA Marketplace

Eviset solutions to advance CalAIM priority of supporting cross-sector partnerships that ensure more equitable, coordinated, and person-centered care

REDWOOD CITY, CA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eviset today announced that it has been approved by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) to provide technical assistance for its Providing Access and Transforming Health (PATH) Technical Assistance Marketplace Program launched January 31. Eviset provides a data-driven, B2B market platform powered by the social care sector’s first-ever standardized performance indicators, to optimize matching of community-based organizations with funding and health care contracting opportunities.

As an approved technical assistance vendor “Supporting Cross-Sector Partnerships,” Eviset will help community service providers gather, analyze, and present key performance indicators and business data aligned with CalAIM and the larger health care market. Streamlining service providers’ communication of their value-propositions to health plans improves both their access to health plan partnerships and their ability to unlock capacity-building investments.

PATH is a five-year, $1.85 billion initiative aimed at enhancing the capacity and infrastructure of on-the-ground partners (including community-based organizations (CBOs), public hospitals county agencies, and tribes) to effectively participate in the Medi-Cal delivery system as California implements Enhanced Care Management (ECM) and Community Supports (CS) under Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM). CalAIM is the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) $6.8 billion multi-year commitment to transform and strengthen Medi-Cal. The goal of CalAIM is to move DHCS toward a population health approach that prioritizes prevention and whole person care by extending supports and services beyond hospitals and health care settings directly into California communities.



“ECM and CS providers are critical to the health of Californians—but their readiness for contracting with managed care plans under the new CalAIM programs varies widely,” stated Eviset CEO and co-Founder Julie Lawrence. “We are especially pleased to assist these community providers in improving their partnership development capacity and contracting readiness through the PATH Program. This initiative provides an extraordinary opportunity for ECM and CS providers to access California state funding to pay for critical technical assistance such as Eviset’s,” Lawrence continued.



Lawrence and co-Founder Venus Wong met and trained at Stanford Medicine’s Clinical Excellence Research Center. During their tenure, they developed scalable health care delivery innovations that lower spending while improving health outcomes. Wong’s exhaustive search to find actionable business-level performance data for social care providers uncovered the fact that largely no such data exists. The two co-founded Eviset to build the nation’s first-ever standardized performance indicators for the social care sector to enable health plans and systems to make more informed decisions as they select new community partners to provide services to their members.



ECM, a required benefit for all Medi-Cal managed care plans, is intended to coordinate all physical health, oral health, behavioral health, and health-related social services of Medi-Cal enrollees with the highest needs. Additionally, plans have the option to provide 14 Community Supports designed to address Medi-Cal enrollees’ health-related social needs, such as food and housing security. Unlike ECM, CS are not formal Medi-Cal benefits. Although optional, nearly all plans offer some CS services and each plan is required to publicly share its implementation timelines.

Lawrence observed that California is a large and very diverse state, with increased competition among ECM and CS providers in some regions, and under-supply in others. Given this dispersion, it is essential that community providers clearly communicate their value to managed care plans for the services required by CalAIM —whether they are competing to be selected as a partner or demonstrating why they are the best candidates for investment in upskilling and capacity-building.

“Transformative CalAIM policy changes are rolling out quickly in California. As such, managed care plans need and benefit from an efficient, data-driven process for selecting community partners and monitoring their quality. Optimally deploying critical ECM and CS resources is a win for plans, for community service providers, and for Californians. We’re confident Eviset’s work in developing the sector’s first business-actionable performance indicators will be helpful in meeting this market need,” Lawrence concluded.



Eviset’s technical assistance services for the CalAIM program may be viewed at https://www.eviset.com/calaim-ecm

About Eviset

Eviset is building a fully-open B2B marketplace powered by the social care sector’s first-ever standardized performance indicators. Eviset’s exclusive “plug-and-play” business development and data infrastructure for social care providers enables community-based organizations of all sizes to access health care sector funding and contracting opportunities, supporting the inclusion of the many small but impactful local organizations that form the backbone of social care. With Eviset, health plans and health systems can search, identify and select partners from across the entire supply of social care providers in a community—efficiently and at scale. To learn more, visit https://www.eviset.com