LA FABRIL CONSOLIDATES ITS STAKE AND OWNERSHIP OF NATURAL HABITATS AND PALM DONE RIGHT

Palm Done Right, Proving that Palm Oil Can Be Grown For Good A Leader In Organic, Sustainably Produced Palm Oil

La Fabril takes full ownership of Natural Habitats Americas and appoints Industry Veteran Mark Reltzoff as CEO.

BOULDER , CO , USA , February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Fabril, a manufacturing leader in the production of shortenings and oils and has taken a controlling interest in Natural Habitats Americas. This transition will create synergies in its palm oil operations in Ecuador as well as its North American and European markets. La Fabril’s decision to acquire absolute ownership will secure expanding Natural Habitats Americas’ position in the organic palm oil industry in North America and Europe and will further elevate Palm Done Right.

“We are committed to providing ongoing leadership and maintaining the trust and reputation that we have worked 13 years to build. I have served as a Board Member and Chairman for Natural Habitats and I am honored to now serve as CEO” says Industry Pioneer, Mark Retzloff. “Natural Habitats serves a critical role in ensuring supply chain transparency and production of organic and sustainable palm oil that is for the good of people and the planet. This transition will secure new growth and continued success.”

The integration into the La Fabril Group will benefit Natural Habitats Americas in several ways:

● Improve its supply chain. By creating a fully vertically integrated supply chain, Natural Habitats Americas will improve its service to customers and bring it to the level of excellence that they demand.

● Access to a broader base of farmers in Ecuador. Natural Habitats Americas will broaden its opportunities to convert farmers to Palm Done Right organic production, and fulfill the increasing demand for Palm Done Right organic ingredients in its North American and European markets.

● Use La Fabril’s innovation power. Natural Habitats will have access to state-of-the-art Research & Development capabilities to broaden its portfolio of organic ingredients and collaborate with its customers in creating superior products.

● Access to capital. Natural Habitats Americas will have the capital needed to invest in its employee, farmer, supplier, and customer relationships and operate its fully integrated supply chain according to its Palm Done Right values and principles.

Integrating the Natural Habitats Americas operations into the La Fabril Group will ensure a thriving future for our employees, farmers, suppliers, and customers.

Natural Habitats and Palm Done Right will be attending Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA March 7-11, 2023. Stop by booth #2123 to learn more or contact laura.white@natural-habitats.com.

About Palm Done Right

Natural Habitats Americas is leading positive change in the palm oil industry by proving that palm oil can be grown for good. This approach demonstrates that palm oil grown organically and third-party certifications, can preserve the environment and native species, bring positive economic support to local communities, and create sustainable livelihoods for everyone involved. Palm Done Right, a movement, aims to connect the benefits of organic, responsible palm oil, with brands, suppliers, manufacturers, and consumers, to change the conversation about palm oil and bring positive impact to scale. For more information, visit www.palmdoneright.com

About Natural Habitats Americas

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Natural Habitats Americas is a group fully committed to the sustainable production of Certified Organic and fairly traded products, including organic palm oil. Natural Habitats products are cultivated using 100% organic practices by independent farmers in South America and add organic credibility to food, personal care, and animal nutrition products. Natural Habitats Americas supports the communities in which it operates through fair trade partnerships and social programs that support farmers, workers, and communities. It also provides funding for services to improve the quality of life for all stakeholders in the supply chain, from farm to fork. For more information, visit www.natural-habitats.com

About La Fabril Group

La Fabril began its operations in 1968 under the leadership of Carlos González-Artigas Díaz in Ecuador. To date, it leads the development and integration of the agro-industrial value chain with more than 5,500 collaborators. Its main business units are focused on agriculture; renewable energy; production, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods; the tourism industry, and real estate development. Making the Group one of the most relevant companies in Ecuador and a strategic ally for agroforestry conservation. https://www.lafabril.com.ec/