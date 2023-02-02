Cyberwebnic (LSE:cwn)

CROFTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberwebnic has been protecting client brands around the world since 2022, and are the leaders in online brand protection from phishing, malware, social media and mobile apps impersonation.

Cyberwebnic International is a leader among online cyber security agencies. Our range of brand protection solutions will save your business from fraud losses, brand damage and online abuse. Our teams of security professionals work around the clock to provide cybersecurity services, brand protection services and cyber threat detection to clients around the globe. We’re a cybersecurity company that aggressively track and take down phishing sites, Malware sites, fake Domains, copycat Social Media Profiles, and fake Mobile Apps. Our timely resolutions of online fraud yield real financial benefits to our clients.

Cyber security is not simply a product you just can buy, but it is something that should be built end-to-end. Cyberwebnic Limited is a specialized Information & Cyber security company based in worldwide .It was founded specially to provide organizations with Information and cyber security resources and services. Our end-to-end end-to-end advisory, protection and monitoring services and solutions are focused to protect our clients’ information, IT infrastructure, networks, applications and databases against external/internal intruders and hackers. Due to the dynamic and ever-changing nature of Information Technology, the challenge to ensure Information and cyber security changes rapidly over time and becomes harder day by day. Continuous dedicated efforts from highly qualified domain experts are needed to face these challenges. Unlike other solution providers in Worldwide, Cyberwebnic focuses only on Information and cyber security as its primary business domain. Cyberwebnic provides different cyber security related solutions & services to the clients to meet their needs for security, visibility, compliance, and performance. Our focus is on providing end-to-end security solutions to cover the all the Information security requirements of our customers. Cyberwebnic watch, ceo

