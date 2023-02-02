Scantinel Photonics receives Top 100 Innovator Award

Top 100 Innovator Award Michael Richter Managing director Scantinel Scantinel Photonics GmbH

ULM, DEUTSCHLAND, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scantinel Photonics, a global leading FMCW LiDAR technology company, has received the Top 100 Innovator Award in Germany. On June 23, science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar will personally congratulate Scantinel on this success at the awards ceremony in Augsburg. Yogeshwar serves the TOP 100 innovation competition as a mentor.

The competition is based on a scientific selection process. On behalf of compamedia, the organizer of the competition, the innovation researcher Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke from the Vienna University of Economics and his team has analyzed Scantinel based on more than 100 criteria from five categories: innovation-promoting top management, innovation climate, innovative process and organization, external orientation/open innovation and innovation success. It is particularly important whether a company's innovations are just a product of chance or whether they are planned systematically and can therefore be repeated in the future (further information on the test criteria at www.top100.de/pruefinstrumente).

Scantinel is recognized as one of the very top innovators in 2023. Located in Ulm and Karlsruhe, Germany, Scantinel has made a name for itself by leading innovative FMCW LiDAR sensing technology, standing on the front line to bring FMCW LiDAR on PIC into market. The company is currently developing a revolutionary SingleChip LiDAR solution based on a photonic platform with groundbreaking solid-state scanning capability. Such approach yields a highly integrated system with tremendous scalability potential, which can be easily adapted to any application eco-systems.

“SingleChip LiDAR solution will be the dream come true for the mobility industry, and it requires significant innovations on photonic, laser, optic, packaging, system integration, etc. At Scantinel, we are pioneering in all these aspects and are pushing the limits of next generation FMCW LiDAR sensing. The Top 100 Innovator Award is a great recognition of our technology-leading position and innovation-driven culture” says Dr. Michael Richter, Managing Director of Scantinel Photonics.

"The TOP 100 is about the question of how important the innovation goal is in the company," says Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke, scientific director of the competition. “Do routines and habits dominate, or is the company able to question the existing, to think creatively and anew, and to successfully assert itself on the market? We analyze this ability based on more than 100 test criteria,” he explains.

On June 23, all top innovators of the 2023 class will come together in Augsburg for the award ceremony at the German SME Summit. There, Ranga Yogeshwar will personally congratulate them on their success in TOP 100.