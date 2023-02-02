Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,867 in the last 365 days.

Scantinel Photonics receives Top 100 Innovator Award

Top 100 Innovator Award

Michael Richter Managing director Scantinel

Michael Richter Managing director Scantinel

Scantinel Photonics GmbH

Scantinel is pioneering the next generation FMCW LiDAR sensing. The Top 100 Innovator Award is a great recognition for us” says Dr. Michael Richter, Managing Director of Scantinel Photonics.”
— Dr. Michael Richter, Managing Director, Scantinel Photonics

ULM, DEUTSCHLAND, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scantinel Photonics, a global leading FMCW LiDAR technology company, has received the Top 100 Innovator Award in Germany. On June 23, science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar will personally congratulate Scantinel on this success at the awards ceremony in Augsburg. Yogeshwar serves the TOP 100 innovation competition as a mentor.

The competition is based on a scientific selection process. On behalf of compamedia, the organizer of the competition, the innovation researcher Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke from the Vienna University of Economics and his team has analyzed Scantinel based on more than 100 criteria from five categories: innovation-promoting top management, innovation climate, innovative process and organization, external orientation/open innovation and innovation success. It is particularly important whether a company's innovations are just a product of chance or whether they are planned systematically and can therefore be repeated in the future (further information on the test criteria at www.top100.de/pruefinstrumente).

Scantinel is recognized as one of the very top innovators in 2023. Located in Ulm and Karlsruhe, Germany, Scantinel has made a name for itself by leading innovative FMCW LiDAR sensing technology, standing on the front line to bring FMCW LiDAR on PIC into market. The company is currently developing a revolutionary SingleChip LiDAR solution based on a photonic platform with groundbreaking solid-state scanning capability. Such approach yields a highly integrated system with tremendous scalability potential, which can be easily adapted to any application eco-systems.

“SingleChip LiDAR solution will be the dream come true for the mobility industry, and it requires significant innovations on photonic, laser, optic, packaging, system integration, etc. At Scantinel, we are pioneering in all these aspects and are pushing the limits of next generation FMCW LiDAR sensing. The Top 100 Innovator Award is a great recognition of our technology-leading position and innovation-driven culture” says Dr. Michael Richter, Managing Director of Scantinel Photonics.

"The TOP 100 is about the question of how important the innovation goal is in the company," says Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke, scientific director of the competition. “Do routines and habits dominate, or is the company able to question the existing, to think creatively and anew, and to successfully assert itself on the market? We analyze this ability based on more than 100 test criteria,” he explains.

On June 23, all top innovators of the 2023 class will come together in Augsburg for the award ceremony at the German SME Summit. There, Ranga Yogeshwar will personally congratulate them on their success in TOP 100.

Michael Richter
Scantinel Photonics GmbH
email us here

You just read:

Scantinel Photonics receives Top 100 Innovator Award

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.