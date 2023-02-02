Colorado Aromatics Cultivated Skin Care Launches New Product to Provide Instant Hydration to Skin

Elder B Mist

Colorado Aromatics, announces a new product, Elder B Essence. This spray uses hydrolats partnered with actives to provide instant and deep hydration to skin.

LONGMONT, CO, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Dr. Cindy Jones

cindy@coloradoaromatics.com

Colorado Aromatics, a woman owned natural skincare brand announces the release of its latest product, Elder B Essence. This all natural product uses hydrolats distilled on Colorado Aromatics Farm, partnered with actives to provide instant and deep hydration to skin. Fennel hydrolat is used to help the skin hold moisture while decreasing hyperpigmentation.

Niacinamide, a popular ingredient now, is a star ingredient. This B vitamin is used for its ability to hydrate and brighten skin, while helping the skin barrier function. Paired with hyaluronic acid and other humectants this product will moisturize skin, protect the skin from sun damage and oxidative damage.

Colorado weather provides challenges for skin and people who work or play outdoors can experience dry, ruddy skin and premature aging caused by exposure to weather and the environment.

Elder B Essence was designed to help decrease skin damage caused by the outdoors as well as from pollution. The user can expect healthier skin, decreased appearance of wrinkles, brighter skin and an overall boost to skin health.



Company details

Colorado Aromatics creates natural skin care products based on the healing properties of herbs and green science. We cater to those who love the outdoors and also want a more sustainable lifestyle. Our affordable products can help revive skin that has suffered at the hands of exposure to weather and the outdoors. All of our products contain herbs grown on our Colorado farm. They have a range of face care, body care, bath/shower products and hand crafted soaps.

Colorado Aromatics is a sustainable business and we are members of 1% for the Planet.

http://www.coloradoaromatics.com