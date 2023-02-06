What’s my Amplitude?, the Sequel to hit High-Touch Children’s Book What’s my Frequency? Now Available
What’s my Amplitude? explores concepts of collaboration and camaraderie while bringing science to children in a relatable and engaging story.
The book sneaks the vegetables in with the sweets, I’ve had so much fun using it to teach my own young students”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind audio science book What’s my Frequency? is thrilled to announce the launch of the second children’s book in the Wave Science for Kids series, What’s my Amplitude?
What’s my Amplitude? explains how heights of sound waves affect how loud or soft sound can be (i.e. the amplitude) in a way both readers and listeners will love. The story centers around various musical instruments, and becomes a fun read-aloud experience for adults and children alike. The sound waves create harmony as readers learn about the camaraderie and creative potential that can happen when friends work together to solve a problem.
Early reviews from educators sing the book’s praises:
“What's my Amplitude? is a fantastic introduction to acoustic science for kids! The author cleverly illustrates basic sound composition in an interactive, easy to understand way. This book sneaks the vegetables in with the sweets and I’ve had so much fun using it to teach my own young students about the fundamentals of music," - Brian Wiseman, Musician and Vocal Coach.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, even before infants are able to speak, they can benefit from story time with language acquisition and literary skills. The team behind the Wave Science for Kids series encourages parents, educators, and caregivers to incorporate What's my Amplitude? onto their children's reading list to promote a love of science through reading.
“We aim to inspire the next generation of scientists and help them discover the sounds all around them. Whether in an orchestra or in a lab, we believe the science of sound is something almost every child can relate to.” said author Teju Prasad.
About the Author:
Teju Prasad is a children’s book author and software engineer who has worked on mobile applications in children’s education. He has built a Hindi alphabet language learning app used around the world, and worked on the Pearson CommonCore curriculum delivery app used by K-12 schools around the US.. “What’s my Amplitude?” Is his second children’s book in the Wave Science for Kids series, with more planned in the future. He co-wrote “What’s my Frequency?” with his late father Dr. M.G. Prasad. He continues his father’s legacy with these books, and his commitment to encouraging more young people to enter the fields of science.
About the Illustrator:
Nadia Ronquillo brought her delightful imagery from What’s my Frequency? Into the second book in the series. Her work can be found across a myriad of children’s books, publicity spots, animated shorts, and television programs.
What’s my Amplitude? is available to order now on MGPrasad.com/Book-Order for $8.99 or $14.99 for the 2-book bundle. For more information, please visit: https://mgprasad.com/book-order
