Red River Earns Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure Specialization

Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced it has achieved the Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure specialization, validating the Company's deep knowledge, experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success, staff skill and pass a third-party audit of their migration practices can earn the Infra and Database Migration to Azure specialization from Microsoft.

"As organizations look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits of the cloud, migration and modernization pathways are more important than ever," said Jason Waldrop, President of Managed Services at Red River. "We are excited add this specialization to our portfolio of technology and services certifications as it further validates Red River's ability to accelerate the cloud journey for our customers by migrating mission critical workloads to the cloud."

Migrating on-prem Windows or SQL server workloads to Azure offer numerous benefits including reduced infrastructure costs, enhanced security and the ability to scale compute resources. Workloads can be lifted-and-shifted or completely rebuilt within Azure. To learn more about Red River's Azure migration services and its cloud capabilities, certifications and specializations, contact us at cloud@redriver.com or visit https://redriver.com/expertise/cloud/azure-capabilities.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, security, networking, data center, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at www.redriver.com.

