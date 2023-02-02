Crowley Awarded Prime U.S. Contract Position for Technology, Strategic Services

Crowley Solutions is now able to provide government clients with information technology services, management consulting, and supply chain consulting at the highest level in its history.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has been selected to be on the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) by the U.S General Services Administration (GSA), reflecting the company's growing capability to strategically support the U.S. government and military mission-readiness around the world.

With this selection, Crowley Solutions is now able to provide government clients with information technology services, management consulting, and supply chain consulting at the highest level in its history.

Crowley Solutions provides supply chain, energy, maritime and technology expertise and services for various state and federal agencies, particularly the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The company manages Defense Freight Transportation Services – one of the U.S. government's largest logistics services for military and government agencies – under contract to the U.S. Transportation Command.

"The MAS awarded to Crowley demonstrates our capabilities to provide a full spectrum of solutions to support the essential needs of our government and military," said Shiju Zacharia, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Solutions. "We appreciate the continued trust by the U.S. government. With our established logistics expertise and advancing capabilities to deliver innovative, non-asset based services and technology solutions, Crowley continues to advance hand-in-hand with the government and military's needs."

Key facts:

Under the MAS Program, GSA issues long-term governmentwide contracts that provide federal, state, and local government buyers access to commercial products, services and solutions at pre negotiated pricing. The GSA Schedule is structured to support the 12 large categories established by OMB under the category management approach of smarter buying.

The Schedule is further divided into subcategories and Special Item Numbers (SINs):

54151S: IT Professional Services

541614: Process, Physical Distribution, and Logistics Consulting Services

541611: This category mainly includes organizational design, human resources, corporate strategy, information technology strategy, marketing and sales, finances, and logistics

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

About U.S. General Services Administration

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), an independent agency of the U.S. government, provides integrated procurement processes for the U.S. government. Their acquisition solutions provide federal purchasers with cost-effective, high-quality products and services from commercial vendors. In fiscal year 2021 , government buyers spent over $55 billion through the GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract and the Veteran Affairs Federal Supply Schedule combined. More information on the categories and special item numbers for the schedule can be found here.

