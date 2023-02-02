THE EASY HONDA HAPPINESS PROJECT SPREAD MORE JOY IN 2022

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Happiness Project, an initiative developed by Easy Honda in an effort to make a lasting impact and inspire happiness throughout the Houston community, had a successful and fulfilling 2022. Since its inception in 2021, the Happiness Project has now raised more than $30,000 for 12 different organizations and, through our partnership with the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, helped make a life-changing impact on 4 military children by providing them with full scholarships.

In February, the Happiness Project hosted a puppy adoption event with Houston Pets Alive at Easy Honda. In addition to helping find forever homes for multiple pets, Easy Honda donated $100 for every vehicle sold over the weekend, raising a total of $2600 for the organization.

In June, the Happiness Project raised over $6,000 for Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital as part of the #TeamHondaCares Community Impact Campaign. Easy Honda donated $100 for every sale made during the campaign with the funds going to provide enrichment activities and other essentials for patients.

In October, the Happiness Project sponsored the seventh annual Power of Literacy Luncheon in support of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation's Ladies for Literacy Guild. The luncheon's theme was "Blooming with Books" and helped foster the organization's mission of improving lives through the power of literacy.

In addition to these events, the Happiness Project also took part in multiple Blood Drive events with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center that helped save over 135 lives in the Houston Community.

"The Happiness Project gives us the opportunity to advance causes that matter to both our employees and our customers," said Brijen Dave, Managing Partner for Easy Honda. "It's just one of the ways we're able to give back to our community that has given so much to us."

Moving forward, the Happiness Project looks forward to making an even bigger impact in 2023. Events with partners are being organized and our first blood drive of the year for Gulf Coast Blood Center has been scheduled for February 17th at Easy Honda.

