Revolutionizing Employee Development: Stride Closes $750,000 Seed Investment Round, Led by Lightbank
Stride revolutionizes coaching with personalized, on-demand coaching for every employee, addressing unique needs and goals.
Stride makes coaching accessible for all employees, expanding access to training and development across the workforce.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stride, the game-changing on-demand employee development and coaching company, recently announced a major milestone: a $750,000 investment from Lightbank, designed to drive its future growth.
With a focus on bridging the gap between employers and employees, Stride offers a modern and effective solution to employee development and coaching. Utilizing a combination of micro-content, e-learning, autonomous coaching, live coaching, and self-assessments, Stride's stage-appropriate development paths provide employees with the necessary foundation for growth and success in their current role. Plus, with the ability to learn and practice directly through Slack and Teams, employees can access ICF-certified coaching at a time and place that works for them.
According to McKinsey & Company, the leading reason for employee turnover in 2022 was the lack of opportunity for career development and advancement. But according to LinkedIn, 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if their employer simply invested in helping them learn. Stride is poised to help employers keep their employees engaged and motivated. With traditional learning programs often falling short, over $13,000 per employee is wasted on ineffective training initiatives every year. But with Stride, employees can access relevant, convenient, and time-efficient learning directly in their flow of work.
“Across our portfolio, we see the need for coaching and professional development for employees, yet dollars are consistently wasted on ineffective and out-of-touch programs,” said Matt Sacks, Managing Partner at Lightbank. “Stride makes coaching accessible for all employees, expanding access to training and development across the workforce. The early feedback from employees has made it clear that a tool like Stride is a must-have for organizations focused on getting the most out of their employees.”
The new capital will fuel Stride's ambitious growth plans, including key hires, product development, and enhancements to customer experience. With new micro-learning programs for multiple employee groups, specialized coaches to support diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and critical conversations around allyship, empathy, and unconscious biases, Stride is poised to make a big impact in the world of employee development. With its cutting-edge combination of coaching and personalized micro-learnings, Stride helps people teams navigate the evolving development needs of their employees and close the gap between where employees are today and where they want to be in their career.
“We believe every employee should have a trusted source for growth. We’re providing curated learning at the individual level, with on-demand coaching support available directly in their flow of work. It's really powerful,” shared Stride CEO, Justin Cardillo.
About Stride
Born from a decade of research, experience, and learning from over 10,000 leaders, Stride is the answer to the evolving needs of employees and employers alike. Building on the success of co-founder Aaron Levy's high-touch leadership development business, Raise The Bar, Stride combines coaching with dynamic and personalized micro-learnings to drive employee success and growth. With Stride, People teams have the tools they need to support and develop their employees, bridging the gap between where they are today and where they want to be in their career.
