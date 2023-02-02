GPARENCY Launches “Find A Lender” With Thousands of Top Nationwide Lenders Available Free to Members
National Prop-tech platform offers members unprecedented lender accessNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPARENCY -- a national commercial real estate prop-tech platform providing ground-breaking tools for finding and financing transactions – has launched “Find A Lender,” a comprehensive directory of nationwide lenders available to finance commercial properties through the entire spectrum of commercial real estate asset classes.
“Find A Lender is the only solution in the market that allows commercial real estate borrowers to generate a list of qualified lenders for their refinance or acquisition loan. Find A Lender includes over 3,000 lender profiles with information for users to directly contact originators. Filtered search results are sorted by a proprietary algorithm using transactional data to ensure borrowers see who can best close their loan. Users who aren’t GPARENCY members are limited to the top five lender results and don’t have access to most originator and lender profiles. GPARENCY members can access all lender profiles and have more robust filtering options. Find A Lender offers GPARENCY members an instant return on investment,” said Ben Schweitzer, GPARENCY, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.
“GPARENCY is committed to offering borrowers the most complete menu of mortgage banking services. Therefore, if a borrower does not want to personally shop for their own loan, our skilled and knowledgeable mortgage banking team will undertake that role for a modest $4,000 fee,” said Steve Moskowitz, Head of Banking at GPARENCY.
The GPARENCY Find A Lender resource identifies over 3,000 of the most active lenders with proven funding records and capital sources ready to undertake single-asset loans as well as portfolio acquisitions. GPARENCY features more than 40,000 properties on its Digital Marketplace directory, sourced by an in-house team dedicated to finding the latest price changes, acquisition opportunities, and market updates -- along with contributions from over 1,000 listing brokers -- totaling almost $100 billion worth of deals.
More information about GPARENCY and its programs may be found at gparency.com
About GPARENCY
GPARENCY is a wholly unique commercial real estate prop-tech platform providing competitive tools for finding and financing transactions, nationwide. Its one-of-a-kind business model offers free access to a directory of national listings through an interactive digital map, aka Digital Marketplace, which is constantly updated for the most current on- and off-market availabilities. Other features include more than 400,000 sales and finance comps, relevant public data, updates on the best lender rates and terms, and the option of having a member of the GPARENCY Banking team shop or close a deal for a maximum of $11,000, debt or equity.
