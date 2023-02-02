Submit Release
Pensacola Dentist Was One of the First Dentists to Utilize Computer-guided Surgical Templates for Dental Implant Surgery

Perdido Bay Dental Logo

From the dentist’s impression a model is made in the traditional manner.

Mount the models in an articulator and wax-up or place acrylic teeth on the section where you wish to place the implants.

The model is placed on the IPS in the “zero” position at the first indicated implant reference mark.

Now that the new position and angulation of the implant are known, you can now use the IPS to drill directly into the model.

The templates can be created using virtually any implant system on the market and can be produced in your own laboratory.”
— Dr. Steve Djuric
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A family-run dental practice in Pensacola that specializes in implant, cosmetic, and general dentistry, was one of the first dentists to utilize computer-guided surgical templates for dental implant surgery. Dr. Djuric has been utilizing this technique for over 10 years, when his work was first documented and published in Spectrum Dialogue. The benefits of computer-guided dental implant surgery included increased reliability, shorter surgeries, and faster recover.

"The IMPLA 3D Navigation System from SCHUTZ Dental Group, Inc is a tool for the production of high-class drilling templates with depth stop." stated by Dr. Djuric, who is the founder of Perdido Bay Dental. "The templates can be created using virtually any implant system on the market and can be produced in your own laboratory."

With the help of the computer-guided surgical template, the Pensacola Dentist can also use the latest technology including 3D Imaging CT Scan which enables the us to predictably place and restore implants in one office. Perdido Bay Dental on-site lab enables them to work together with their technicians as a team in delivering faster, more convenient care.

The articles continue the topic on the 3D navigation system stating that The complete system consists of the IMPLA 3D planning software, laptop, IPS (Implant Positioning System) and consumables. The software can also be purchased individually. Accurate 3D planning requires the production of an X-Ray template, CT or Cone Beam X-Ray with this template correctly in place, and a surgical guide produced from the information provided by the CT Scan and the planning done in the 3D software. Steps 1-4 discuss the creation of an X-Ray template.

Perdido Bay Dental is led by husband and wife Dr. Steve Djuric and Margaret Djuric, who is the office administrator. Dr Steve Djuric has been serving the area since 1992, and personally calls each patient who has had surgery or major procedures to help with any questions and make sure they are comfortable.

For more information regarding the family-run dental practice, Perdido Bay Dental, please visit perdidobaydental.com or call (850) 542-2577. The public can also visit Perdido Bay Dental's location at 12950 Lillian Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32506.

Computer-Guided Dental Implant Surgery

