Entrepreneur, Ryan Rodney, Has Launched A New Kind Of RV Camp As Alternative Housing Option
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Rodney, dedicated entrepreneur and family man, has masterminded a one-of-a-kind form of housing sure to provide practicality, community support, and fun for all ages. The Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park was originally launched in 2017 after its small beginnings as an idea scribbled on a napkin, then transformed into a unique business. Seated on 160 acres of land off of Highway 95, Rodney’s creativity has presented a business model that offers a custom storage center and an affordable housing option in the form of a luxury RV by the water in Lake Havasu City. Having spent his childhood near the water, he harnessed his love for family, childhood nostalgia, and entrepreneurial creativity to offer an interesting and enticing concept to those looking for affordable housing and community style living with an emphasis on fun.
Celebrating 5 years in business, Ryan Rodney has expanded to outside of just the Lake Havasu area, and plans to incorporate his business model in communities across the United States. According to the Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park website, “the RV Park also offers amenities like no other RV Park in the area: general store, laundromat, fitness, deli, fuel station, swimming pool and spa, golf driving range, tennis court, basketball court, a kids park and a dog exercise area. In addition to luxury RV Park amenities, Riverbound also offers an RV Park concierge service that includes services such as: detail services, fuel services, towing services, certified technicians, and general store delivery. With these VIP luxury services, you’ll feel like you’re at a hotel for your RV.” With these amenities provided and purchase options at competitive prices compared to current cost of homes and skyrocketing interest rates, for many families and individuals, choosing luxury RV life should be a no-brainer.
Rodney keeps things flexible; offering short and long-term storage rental options based on clients’ individual needs. “We keep it flexible so that we can accommodate as many as we can,” shares Rodney. “In today’s crazy inflated world, we want to help; whether looking for a short term stay or long term housing alternative.” This affordable and unique housing is an excellent solution to the issue many potential homeowners face today and can be utilized without the pain of dealing with inflation and economic woes.
About Ryan Rodney
Rodney is highly dedicated to his family; a wife and two children. He is focused on work-life balance, prioritizing his business and remaining available to clients while including his loved ones in the process. For quality time, they enjoy playing sports together as well as spending time on the Colorado River that holds so many special memories for Rodney. He plans to continue building his business and creating new special memories for his children; a guaranteed benefit that is available to all customers at Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park.
Ryan Rodney
Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park
