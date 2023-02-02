Camp Indie Will Bring Digital Nomads Together at Club Getaway from June 16-19 2023

There are tons of activities to choose from at Club Getaway, bike riding among them

Tickets to this Adult Summer Camp Weekend for Independent Entrepreneurs are Available Now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Location Indie, an organization that has built a thriving online community for people looking to connect with other location independent entrepreneurs and digital nomads, has created a brand new event called Camp Indie. This unique conference and adult summer camp weekend at Club Getaway in Kent, CT is designed to foster real-life authentic connections and knowledge sharing among a global community of people living unconventionally. This all-inclusive business-and-pleasure adventure will be held June 16-19, 2023. All inclusive pricing begins at $799 per person. For additional information or to reserve your spot, visit www.campindie.com and www.clubgetaway.com.

This Summer camp-themed conference at Club Getaway is catered to adults living or pursuing a “work-from-anywhere” lifestyle including digital nomads, location independent entrepreneurs, #vanlifers, full-time travelers and others who are opting out of the status quo to live life on their terms.

Camp Indie at Club Getaway includes all workshops, fun summer camp activities like wake-boarding and archery, lodging in rustic-chic cabins, food, drinks, and plenty of s’mores and campfire sing-alongs. “When I was first getting started, I knew no one who wanted to live this type of lifestyle. I felt alone. That all changed when I went to a conference called the World Domination Summit a decade ago and met my business partner as well as a few people I now call my best friends. I quickly realized how impactful friendship, support, and advice from others on a similar life path can be,” said Camp Indie co-founder Travis Sherry. “Since then, I’ve had a passion for getting people together offline and in real life and have hosted community gatherings in Austin, TX, Denver, CO, and Querétaro, Mexico.”

“After speaking with Travis about Location Indie, it occurred to both of us that our brands complement each other perfectly. Club Getaway is all about Fun, Freedom, Friends, and Adventure in the great outdoors,” said David Schreiber, Club Getaway’s Owner and Operator “I’m so excited to be partnering with Travis in creating this extremely special event to bring together a community of independent entrepreneurs and digital nomads who do not want to live the 9-to-5 lifestyle.”

About Club Getaway:

Club Getaway, located in picturesque Kent, CT, is the Northeast's premier destination for sports, fun and adventure for men, women and children of all ages. The expansive 310-acre camp, which overlooks a gorgeous lake in the Berkshire Mountains, is just 90 minutes from NYC. For the past four decades, Club Getaway has hosted school and camp groups, corporate outings, weddings, family camps and our camp for adults called Camp Getaway. Camp Getaway was also the focus of a new show on Bravo, which premiered in April 2020. The camp has dozens of activities ranging from ziplining and trapeze, to stand up paddle boarding and water skiing.

About Location Indie:

Travis Sherry, co-founder of Location Indie, once had a hard time finding other people who understood their desire to travel more and work from anywhere - a lifestyle dubbed “Location Independent.” Through his experience running location independent businesses, he discovered the key to happiness and success was having a like-minded community of friends to lean on for support, advice, and laughs. That’s why Location Indie was born. The community offers members monthly live accountability calls, online training events, travel-themed discussions, and hosts a private social network for members. Sponsorship opportunities for Camp Indie are available. Contact trav@extrapackofpeanuts.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Marie Assante at Assante Public Relations, marie@assantepr.com.