Future Living Enterprises, LLC has released brand-new Stain Venom® Foam Cleaner for Fabrics

Formulated with the latest state-of-the-art technology, Stain Venom® Foam for Fabrics is an environmentally conscious alternative. Stain Venom® is water-based and thus, more environmentally friendly than other cleaners considered an industry standard.

YAPHANK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Living Enterprises, LLC has launched their brand-new Stain Venom® Foam for Fabrics cleaner. The second release in the made-in-the-U.S.A. Stain Venom® line, professional grade product for the average consumer that is ideal for water-safe furniture. The result is a powerful green alternative that contains no phosphorus, no PFAAS, PFOS, PFOA, no solvents, no VOCs, and no 1,4 Dioxane while leaving your fabrics looking clean, soft, and plush.

Now available for purchase on both Amazon and the company website, futurelivingenterprises.com, Stain Venom® Foam for Fabrics and their break through first product Stain Venom® Carpet and Rug Spot and Stain Remover are also 100% biodegradable. The company’s non-flammable and non-combustible spot remover cans are fitted with the latest bag-on-valve spray technology which means 360-degree operation and virtually complete evacuation that ensures consumers get their money’s worth. A squirt bottle version of the spot cleaner is available as well.

According to Manny Vickers, manager of Future-Living Enterprises, LLC, both the company’s foam furniture cleaner and their carpet spot remover have already won over customers during pre-launch tests. "Here is a new opportunity for furniture, carpet and rug retail stores," Vickers said. "Our most discerning customers tested our Stain Venom® line, and were impressed by its ability to remove the toughest spots, including wine, coffee, oil and other hard to remove stains."

In addition to the product line’s spot-removing power, testers were equally impressed by the fact that Stain Venom® is water-based and, thus, more environmentally friendly than other cleaners considered as an industry standard.

This 20-year-old company is dedicated to offering consumers future technology today. They are creating a family of products that are user friendly and provide impressive performance at a reasonable price. For sales information, visit the company's new web site, futurelivingenterprises.com.



About Future-Living Enterprises, LLC.

The Long Island-based company's proprietary formulations demonstrate its mastery of polymer science and allied technologies. Future-Living Enterprises, LLC’s mission is to deliver proven, breakthrough repellency and cleaning products that outperform others in terms of durability, ease of application, formula consistency, safety and quality.

Of particular note is the company's rigorous attention to quality control, which ensures virtually no product variation and, therefore, consistent performance. As a result of this customer-first approach, and driven by management's desire to create formulas that solve customers' toughest protection and cleaning challenges, positive word-of-mouth for this industry pioneer continues to grow.