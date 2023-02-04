Rhyme & Reason Set Sights on International Audiences for Attention to Nigerian and African Hip-Hop Communities.
A possible strategy to circumvent the gatekeeping hip-hop communities continue to experience in the mainstream media and events.
Our mission is to put local talents and platforms in front of an audience that appreciates their stories or crafts and sees the investment opportunities in our hip-hop community…”LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhyme & Reason® is a one-stop shop for Nigerian and African hip-hop, featuring exclusive content and interviews with the hottest hip-hop artistes and producers. They are committed to bringing you the freshest and most in-depth coverage of African hip-hop, from its roots to its future. The hip-hop platform features the latest news, interviews, music reviews, and exclusive content from top and rising African hip-hop artists and producers. The team of experienced writers and editors is dedicated to delivering the most up-to-date and accurate information from the African hip-hop world.
At Rhyme & Reason®, they understand that African hip-hop is more than just music. We strive to provide our readers with a comprehensive understanding of the culture, including the latest fashion trends, current events, and the history of the hip-hop genre. It also serves as a platform for the voices of the people – from grassroots to mainstream – within the African hip-hop community, giving them a place to share their stories and experiences.
Rhyme & Reason® has grown through thought-leadership content and collaborations in the past two years. Securing its first investment fund earlier this year, the company is focused on reaching an overseas audience, expanding its operations to include more writers, content creators, and platforms over the year.
"The journey started in 2019 as a Hip-Hop Reaction channel on YouTube. The data showed that the popular belief of 'Hip-Hop is dead in Nigeria' was only a myth and a platform that documented the goings on in the genre was required," says Lawon Shodunke, Managing Editor at Rhyme & Reason®.
“We hope to bridge the gap between consumers and the hip-hop community with information. We have covered the stories of over 30 artistes and shared over 300 music releases from Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Namibia, South Africa, and Africans in Diaspora.”
“Our mission is to put local talents and platforms in front of an audience that appreciates their stories or crafts and sees the investment opportunities in our hip-hop community, including music, dance, fashion, deejaying, graffiti, technology, events and so on.”
Joshua Ufondu, the platform’s Playlist Curator, added, “At the moment, we have a variety of playlists on several streaming platforms that introduce listeners to artistes that will normally not hit their radars. We’ve also released a Compilation mixtape in collaboration with DJ Teck-Zilla.”
“You can expect new podcasts and YouTube series this year. More collaborations with DJs and Artistes are also in the pipeline for 2023.”
