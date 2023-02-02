N1 BANCASSURANCE PLATFORM PROVIDER FRIENDSURANCE REVEALS ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK
Curious about what is inside the biggest bancassurance platform provider in Europe? Friendsurance is announcing what technologies the company is based on.BERLIN, GERMANY, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital insurance platform provider Friendsurance works with the largest partners in the Fintech industry like Deutsche Bank and Allianz, and connects banks with 50 million users and 180 insurance companies. Today the company reveals its technologies for the very first time on a Tech Radar, which will be constantly updated every quarter by the joint effort of its engineers. It will list all company’s Technology stack.
WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF TECH RADAR?
The Tech Radar is a tool to inspire and support engineering teams at the most advanced technological companies to pick the best technologies for new projects. It provides a platform to share knowledge and experience in technologies, to reflect on technology decisions and continuously evolve the technology landscape of the company.
It helps to have the best code of quality, use the best technologies available on the market, break silos across departments and share the knowledge between teams.
HOW DOES FRIENDSURANCE MAINTAIN TECH RADAR?
Tech Radar is maintained by Friendsurance Engineering Managers, who facilitate and drive the technology selection discussions across the engineering community. The Tech Radar is open for contribution for all engineering teams at the company, and depends on their active participation to share lessons learned, pitfalls, and contribute to good practices on using the technologies.
ABOUT FRIENDSURANCE GERMANY
Friendurance believes that dealing with insurance should bring a smile to your face. The company builds the most intuitive platforms, making insurance all about the customer.
Friendsurance is a №1 Bancassurance platform provider in Europe - distribution of insurance products through banks. Its innovative solutions are trusted by well-known partners like Deutsche Bank and Allianz, for whose customers company delivers a seamless and meaningful user experience with its state-of-the-art technology stack, and independent, customer-oriented advice. It works with 7 bancassurance partners, connecting 180 insurers and 50 million addressable users.
With the highest number of companies, Insurtech is the dominant industry in the whole German Fintech ecosystem. In this dynamic market, Friendsurance is a leading pioneer with its 12+ years of experience and state-of-the-art tech stack.
It was launched back in 2010 as one of Germany’s first Insurtech companies, and was the first in the world to introduce a peer-to-peer insurance model. The company has undergone continuous further development and launched Bancassurance in 2017. In a couple of years, Friendsurance managed first to corner, and then successfully pioneer the Bancassurance market. The company employs more than 100 top talents carefully picked from all around the world.
