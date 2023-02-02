MYL BERLIN represents Germany at London Fashion Week between international top designers
EINPresswire.com/ -- MYL BERLIN has been invited by the British Fashion Council as the only German brand to showcase its collection at this year's London Fashion Week 2023. The brand focuses on unisex design that showcases individuality and diversity and seeks to empower.
Their previous runway show, "Reclamation," shown at Berlin Fashion Week, had millions of views online and made headlines everywhere. With a distinct, enigmatic style, the brand has captured attention, and according to the designer, Sebastian SK, this collection will be the most daring and the largest the brand has done yet.
Collection
Our newest collection, "Utopia/A World Created by Her," envisions a world created by a deity. It encapsulates the spirits of female pioneers and gender and social-norm-challenging icons that redefine the path of history to shape a world of equality, freedom, and inclusivity.
This Autumn/Winter 2023 collection features signature tailored cuts, long-fitting coats, stunning jewelry, and a new iconic Utopia Leather Bag collection.
The new collection will be presented in front of a selected audience in the historic Auditorium Friedrichstraße.
The event is “invite-only” for press, guests or media requests; please contact press@mylberlin.com.
Date: February 17, 2023
Show Start: 6:50 pm CET
Location: Auditorium Friedrichstraße, Quartier 110, Friedrichstraße 180, 10117 Berlin
Max Steinbach
