Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,869 in the last 365 days.

MYL BERLIN represents Germany at London Fashion Week between international top designers

Visit MYL BERLIN live on site in Berlin for our London Fashion Week show.

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MYL BERLIN has been invited by the British Fashion Council as the only German brand to showcase its collection at this year's London Fashion Week 2023. The brand focuses on unisex design that showcases individuality and diversity and seeks to empower.

Their previous runway show, "Reclamation," shown at Berlin Fashion Week, had millions of views online and made headlines everywhere. With a distinct, enigmatic style, the brand has captured attention, and according to the designer, Sebastian SK, this collection will be the most daring and the largest the brand has done yet.

Collection

Our newest collection, "Utopia/A World Created by Her," envisions a world created by a deity. It encapsulates the spirits of female pioneers and gender and social-norm-challenging icons that redefine the path of history to shape a world of equality, freedom, and inclusivity.

This Autumn/Winter 2023 collection features signature tailored cuts, long-fitting coats, stunning jewelry, and a new iconic Utopia Leather Bag collection.

The new collection will be presented in front of a selected audience in the historic Auditorium Friedrichstraße.

The event is “invite-only” for press, guests or media requests; please contact press@mylberlin.com.

Date: February 17, 2023
Show Start: 6:50 pm CET

Location: Auditorium Friedrichstraße, Quartier 110, Friedrichstraße 180, 10117 Berlin

Max Steinbach
MYL BERLIN
+49 30 233292913
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube

MYL BERLIN - Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Official Runway Show

You just read:

MYL BERLIN represents Germany at London Fashion Week between international top designers

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Retail, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.