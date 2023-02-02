Speakers announced for British Esports’ fifth Esports in Education Summit
Lineup of keynote speakers and panellists announced for the leading UK and International Esports in Education conference and networking event this February.
SUNDERLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British Esports, the national body set up to support grassroots esports in the UK, has announced the lineup of speakers and panellists for the fifth edition of the Esports in Education Summit, taking place on Friday 10th February 2023 at Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies.
Designed for Senior Leaders, Curriculum Managers, Lecturers, and Educational Institutions with a keen interest in esports, as well as those from amateur and professional esports organisations, the Esports in Education Summit provides a platform to discuss the ongoing impact, developments and opportunities available in competitive gaming and esports for schools and colleges, whatever their stage of esports development.
The lineup of speakers for the 2023 summit includes:
Andy Payne OBE, Chair, British Esports Federation
Kalam Neale, Head of Education, British Esports Federation
Alice Leaman, Head of Operations, British Esports Federation
Danny Lee, Curriculum Manager Sport, Loughborough College
Amardeep Malhi, Curriculum Leader Esports, Colton Hills Community School
Tom Hurrell, Rocket League Product Manager, NUEL
Gary Tibbett, Head of International Relations (APAC), British Esports Federation
Scott Santus, Standards Verification, Senior Team Leader, Pearson
Shoubna Naika-Taylor, Curriculum Manager of Digital, Coventry College
James Fraser-Murison, Director of Esports, Queen Mary’s College
Gin Rai, Esports Manager and CL, Confetti Institute of Technologies
Tom Dore, Global Head - International Relations, British Esports Federation
Sarah Trowler-Wren, Head of Sales & Marketing, GoBubble
Derek Johnstone, Senior Consultant, NSPCC
Dominic Sacco, Founder/Editor, Esports News UK
Michael Moriarty, Esports Manager, Wolves Esports
Jeff Simpkins, Chief Operating Officer, Resolve Esports
Emma Rose, Commonwealth Esports Championships Gold Medalist
Professor Phillip Wilson, Chair of the Board, College of Esports
Camilla Maurice, Education Engagement Manager, Midkent, NCSG
Dave Martin, COO, British Esports Federation
Chester King, Founder and CEO, British Esports Federation
"I am delighted that Confetti is hosting the British Esports’ Esports in Education Summit again this year,” said Craig Chettle MBE, Chief Executive, Confetti Media Group, part of Nottingham Trent University. "Confetti has been delivering the best creative educational experience for almost 30 years, and our aim now, as it has always been, is to prepare students for dynamic and exciting careers in the entertainment industries. We’re excited to welcome guests from across the UK to our world-class facilities in Nottingham.”
In a slight change to the agenda, there will now be an additional panel focused on 'How Esports Supports Progression to Higher Education'.
For a full breakdown of the summit’s complete agenda, and to book your tickets, please visit the Esports in Education Summit ticket page.
With several new additions to the 2023 summit, including a Student Champs Showmatch alongside a brand new networking event, tickets are selling fast with limited quantities now available.
If you are an exhibitor and would like to enquire about exhibition availability in the networking area please contact info@britishesports.org.
Adam McGowan
British Esports
+447714428776 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok