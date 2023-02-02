Speakers announced for British Esports’ fifth Esports in Education Summit

Esports in Education Summit 2023

Lineup of keynote speakers and panellists announced for the leading UK and International Esports in Education conference and networking event this February.

SUNDERLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British Esports, the national body set up to support grassroots esports in the UK, has announced the lineup of speakers and panellists for the fifth edition of the Esports in Education Summit, taking place on Friday 10th February 2023 at Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies.

Designed for Senior Leaders, Curriculum Managers, Lecturers, and Educational Institutions with a keen interest in esports, as well as those from amateur and professional esports organisations, the Esports in Education Summit provides a platform to discuss the ongoing impact, developments and opportunities available in competitive gaming and esports for schools and colleges, whatever their stage of esports development.

The lineup of speakers for the 2023 summit includes:

Andy Payne OBE, Chair, British Esports Federation

Kalam Neale, Head of Education, British Esports Federation

Alice Leaman, Head of Operations, British Esports Federation

Danny Lee, Curriculum Manager Sport, Loughborough College

Amardeep Malhi, Curriculum Leader Esports, Colton Hills Community School

Tom Hurrell, Rocket League Product Manager, NUEL

Gary Tibbett, Head of International Relations (APAC), British Esports Federation

Scott Santus, Standards Verification, Senior Team Leader, Pearson

Shoubna Naika-Taylor, Curriculum Manager of Digital, Coventry College

James Fraser-Murison, Director of Esports, Queen Mary’s College

Gin Rai, Esports Manager and CL, Confetti Institute of Technologies

Tom Dore, Global Head - International Relations, British Esports Federation

Sarah Trowler-Wren, Head of Sales & Marketing, GoBubble

Derek Johnstone, Senior Consultant, NSPCC

Dominic Sacco, Founder/Editor, Esports News UK

Michael Moriarty, Esports Manager, Wolves Esports

Jeff Simpkins, Chief Operating Officer, Resolve Esports

Emma Rose, Commonwealth Esports Championships Gold Medalist

Professor Phillip Wilson, Chair of the Board, College of Esports

Camilla Maurice, Education Engagement Manager, Midkent, NCSG

Dave Martin, COO, British Esports Federation

Chester King, Founder and CEO, British Esports Federation

"I am delighted that Confetti is hosting the British Esports’ Esports in Education Summit again this year,” said Craig Chettle MBE, Chief Executive, Confetti Media Group, part of Nottingham Trent University. "Confetti has been delivering the best creative educational experience for almost 30 years, and our aim now, as it has always been, is to prepare students for dynamic and exciting careers in the entertainment industries. We’re excited to welcome guests from across the UK to our world-class facilities in Nottingham.”

In a slight change to the agenda, there will now be an additional panel focused on 'How Esports Supports Progression to Higher Education'.

For a full breakdown of the summit’s complete agenda, and to book your tickets, please visit the Esports in Education Summit ticket page.

With several new additions to the 2023 summit, including a Student Champs Showmatch alongside a brand new networking event, tickets are selling fast with limited quantities now available.

If you are an exhibitor and would like to enquire about exhibition availability in the networking area please contact info@britishesports.org.