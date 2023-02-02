Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC Announces Partnership with EPA’s ENERGY STAR® Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC (OUS) today announced it has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR program as an ENERGY STAR partner. Through its voluntary partnership with the ENERGY STAR Program, OUS will work to improve energy efficiency and fight climate change by helping its commercial building customers implement proven energy-saving strategies designed to enhance the organization’s financial health and preserve the environment for future generations.
“OUS is pleased to become an ENERGY STAR partner,” said Fritz Kreiss, CEO. “Through this partnership, we will demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship by delivering energy performance improvements and financial value to our commercial building customers.”
OUS earned its partnership standing in part through the benchmarking in Portfolio Manager and Energy Star Certification of KMV, LLC – an office building in Wisconsin achieving a score of 93/100. After undergoing a remodel in 2018, OUS consulted and assisted in implementing energy efficient lighting, equipment, and HVAC systems as well as a full-building back-up generator to ensure complete energy confidence and stability.
In partnership with ENERGY STAR, OUS will help its clients to:
• Embed energy management as a fundamental principle in its clients’ cultures and business operations;
• Take action to realize cost savings through the implementation of energy efficiency projects in their buildings;
• Increase an organization’s value, lower risk, and deliver other business benefits; and
• Pursue ENERGY STAR certification for qualifying buildings.
OUS will also:
• Encourage corporate staff and the larger community to learn about the benefits of energy efficiency and to look for and purchase ENERGY STAR products; and
• Encourage other businesses to join ENERGY STAR.
“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, ENERGY STAR partners are leading the way by making the buildings where we work, play, and learn more efficient.”
ABOUT ENERGY STAR
EPA’s ENERGY STAR program for building and plants helps businesses identify cost-effective approaches to managing energy use in their commercial properties—enabling the private sector to save energy, increase profits, and strengthen their competitiveness. For more information about ENERGY STAR for commercial buildings, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients all across America. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
“OUS is pleased to become an ENERGY STAR partner,” said Fritz Kreiss, CEO. “Through this partnership, we will demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship by delivering energy performance improvements and financial value to our commercial building customers.”
OUS earned its partnership standing in part through the benchmarking in Portfolio Manager and Energy Star Certification of KMV, LLC – an office building in Wisconsin achieving a score of 93/100. After undergoing a remodel in 2018, OUS consulted and assisted in implementing energy efficient lighting, equipment, and HVAC systems as well as a full-building back-up generator to ensure complete energy confidence and stability.
In partnership with ENERGY STAR, OUS will help its clients to:
• Embed energy management as a fundamental principle in its clients’ cultures and business operations;
• Take action to realize cost savings through the implementation of energy efficiency projects in their buildings;
• Increase an organization’s value, lower risk, and deliver other business benefits; and
• Pursue ENERGY STAR certification for qualifying buildings.
OUS will also:
• Encourage corporate staff and the larger community to learn about the benefits of energy efficiency and to look for and purchase ENERGY STAR products; and
• Encourage other businesses to join ENERGY STAR.
“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, ENERGY STAR partners are leading the way by making the buildings where we work, play, and learn more efficient.”
ABOUT ENERGY STAR
EPA’s ENERGY STAR program for building and plants helps businesses identify cost-effective approaches to managing energy use in their commercial properties—enabling the private sector to save energy, increase profits, and strengthen their competitiveness. For more information about ENERGY STAR for commercial buildings, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients all across America. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here