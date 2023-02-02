Atlantic Union Bank Named 2023 Top Workplace

Atlantic Union Bank has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award. Energage, who runs the Top Workplaces program, has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees in the U.S. and recognizing leading organizations for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"It is a great honor to have Atlantic Union Bank be named a Top Workplace," said John Asbury, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Union Bank. "And the credit goes directly to our Teammates who choose Atlantic Union Bank as a great place to work and grow their careers. Not only did they take the time to provide honest feedback about their experience at Atlantic Union Bank, but they also confirmed their belief in our mission, collaborative culture and core values of caring, courageous and committed. Our distinctive culture defines us, and is what matters most to us."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the program's survey, and winners are chosen based solely on feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.

About Atlantic Union Bank

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB. Atlantic Union Bank offers a wide range of financial services to commercial and retail clients and operates 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005013/en/