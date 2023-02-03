Sylvania Chamber is Now Autism Certified, Joins Destination Toledo’s Accessibility Initiative

Sylvania Chamber has earned the Certified Autism Center™ and joins Destination Toledo’s initiative to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ designation

SYLVANIA , OH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvania Chamber has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, which is granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Sylvania Chamber staff completed autism training and certification through IBCCES to help staff better understand autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities and assist the local business community to do the same.

Tiffany Bosch, President and CEO of Sylvania Chamber shared, “The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to take the next step with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the industry leader in training and certification in autism and other cognitive disorders. Through a partnership with Destination Toledo and IBCCES, the Sylvania Chamber is helping to ensure our community offers a variety of autism certified options; our organization is eager to offer information and support to our businesses and community organization to increase awareness on accessibility for our residents and visitors.”

The Sylvania Chamber plays an important role in attracting visitors, residents, and businesses to the area. As the Sylvania Chamber plans and promotes 2023 civic events, the team will look for ways better serve all attendees in the best way possible. With certification, the Sylvania Chamber will be able to incorporate more comprehensive accessibility practices as they continue to promote the expansion, well-being and improvement of the Sylvania area business, professional and civic community.

By completing the CAC program, Sylvania Chamber joins Destination Toledo’s initiative to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation, which IBCCES awards to cities with a variety of trained and certified lodging, entertainment, and recreation organizations to better welcome travelers to the area. Many communities around the US and globally are working toward autism certification through IBCCES as a way to strategically improve the experience for visitors and residents, as well as attract travelers looking for more welcoming and accessible destinations. Currently, other organizations that have completed the CAC program as part of this initiative include Destination Toledo, Valentine Theatre and Avenues for Autism, with many organizations in the area in the process of completion.

“It’s an honor to work with Sylvania Chamber as they join the movement to make Toledo and the surrounding areas more welcoming and accessible for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors,”. said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “Our certification programs provide the strategic support and long-term partnership that is needed to ensure a substantial impact on the community and visitor experience.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

About Sylvania Chamber

The Sylvania Chamber is instrumental in attracting visitors, residents and businesses to the Sylvania area. The purpose of The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote the progress, expansion, well-being and improvement of the Sylvania area business, professional and civic community. We strive to plan for a successful business and professional community and yet maintain the uniqueness and charm of Sylvania.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.