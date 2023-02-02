United States opens 164th Diplomatic mission here in Honiara.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, speaking during a Press Conference today.

Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the United States Embassy Honiara, Russell Comeau and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Colin Beck in discussion during a Press Conference after the soft opening of the US Embassy in Honiara today.

THE United States has opened its 164th diplomatic mission here in Honiara today.

The technical opening of the Embassy of the United States in Honiara was welcomed by the Solomon Islands Government through a statement relayed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Colin Beck.

Permanent Secretary Beck said the reopening of this Mission is a manifestation of the rich historical ties we share, the ongoing friendly relations between our two countries, and ushers renewed ambitions to deepen our bilateral partnership.

“But most importantly, the establishment of the Embassy shows the people of Solomon Islands that the US is here, and will be for the long haul,” Permanent Secretary Beck stated.

He stressed that with a US Embassy now fully functional, the Solomon Islands Government looks forward to progressing a number of bilateral partnerships in the course of this year, with the view to conclude them soon.

Almost a year ago U.S Secretary General, Antony Blinken announced US’ intention to establish diplomatic presence in Solomon Islands.

Over the past months, an advance team led by current Charge de Affairs – Mr. Russell Comeau worked tirelessly to set up an operational office, culminating in the opening today.

PS Beck said their role was not limited this alone as the team’s presence in country has enabled discussions on ground in real time and foster greater understanding on the partnership both countries mutually seek.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE