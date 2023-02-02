Non Profit Management Firm offers complimentary SOLUTIONS to non-profit organizations during uncertain economic times

International Facilitators Plus offers complimentary SOLUTIONS to non-profit organizations during uncertain economic times. Learn How

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Founder of International Facilitators Plus, a Canadian headquartered International Management Firm, has once again put his heart of service on the front line for organizations who are in search of strategies and solutions to progress their non profit organization through uncertain economic times.

As operating expenses and cost of living continue to rise throughout the country and while organizations struggle to maintain their donor partnerships; International Facilitators Plus is stepping up with a solution for growth and expansion: a complimentary Expansion and Operations Assessment for Non Profit Organizations.

During this Complimentary Expansion & Operations Assessment, the Leadership of International Facilitators Plus will evaluate your current operations, outline strategic growth channels for your mission and help your organization develop a growth plan to expand your efforts with International Operations at a fraction of your current expenses. With almost 40 years’ experience consulting, guiding, and structuring nonprofit organizations, IFP’s Leadership team will provide invaluable input and insight to your mission-based outreach and strategic growth.

Generally, a $1,500.00 USD investment, IFP is proud to offer their proven experience as their investment to organizations who want to expand their global mission footprint by facilitating a smoother, simpler process to effectively, efficiently, and economically, structure, expand and operate in other countries.

This complimentary consult covers everything from proper corporate formation, streamlining operating expenses, executing donor activations and contributions as well as strategies to retain and expand donor support.

International Facilitators Plus is the answer to globally launch and expand your organization to operate in countries that can support, donate to, and accomplish your mission. Proven and experienced as the EFFECTIVE, EFFICIENT and ECONOMIC answer for global operations for purpose minded organizations – what have you got to lose?