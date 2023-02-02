Submit Release
DelDOT Provides Update on 2022 Litter Cleanup Efforts

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and its partners collected more than 59,000 bags of trash in 2022 in the continuing effort to Keep DE Litter Free. The work was performed by DelDOT Maintenance & Operations employees, Adopt-A-Highway/Sponsor-A-Highway efforts, the Work A Day Earn A Pay Program and with help from the Delaware Department of the Corrections’ (DOC) inmate work program.

The Department and its partners also collected nearly 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs and 250 appliances were removed from alongside Delaware roads.

“We live in too beautiful a state to put up with the litter problem that we have,” commented Governor John Carney during his State of the State address on January 20, 2023. He added, “We shouldn’t have to rely on other people to pick up our trash. We should stop throwing it out the window in the first place. That’s really the fundamental message.”

“Since the launch of the “Keep DE Litter Free” initiative in 2019 more than 216,000 bags of trash have been removed from along our roads,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Cleaning up trash is costly and time consuming and I appreciate the efforts of our employees, partners, and volunteers who spend a significant amount of time each year collecting trash and items that are discarded around our state.”

To discover how you can join the efforts to help Keep DE Litter Free visit governor.delaware.gov. Businesses and organizations interested in adopting or sponsoring a highway through DelDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway or Sponsor-A-Highway programs can apply now at DelDOT.gov.


