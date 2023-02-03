Seven UPG Sustainability Leaders from South Asia compete for votes to reach Hurricane Island, USA
South Asia has exciting UPG Sustainability Leaders and each of them deserves to win. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven #UPGSustainability leaders from South Asia have been nominated to compete for the #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training in Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots.
These seven Nominees come from various parts of the South Asia region, are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They share their stories via text and videos that can be viewed on the campaign site: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane. In addition, there are regular Instagram LIVE sessions where voters can interact with each Nominee.
Meet the #UPGSustainability Leaders from South Asia who are participating in the campaign.
Meet Abdul Basit Abdurahimzai. He is one of the Co-founders of Voltaf Consultants. He is a business development practice leader in the energy sector. Within the energy market, he works with clients in energy from natural and renewable resources. He has successfully managed medium to large size of power generation, transmission, and distribution projects from inception to close out inside Afghanistan. Mr. Basit has a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration. He is scheduled to start/pursue his second master's degree in Engineering Management starting in Feb 2023 in England, United Kingdom. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what he has to say:https://upglive.org/vote-basit
Meet Ankita Bera, #UPGSustainability Leader and Software Engineer at Optum United Health Group. A mind that seeks solutions, and answers to environmental problems using some of the frontiers of technological development, such as Machine Learning and AI. She is campaigning on #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-ankita
Meet Anum Kabir, #UPGSustainability Leader from Pakistan. And Founder of Kashmir Physio Care working for Awareness of physiotherapy, focusing on SDG#03 "Good Health and Well-being". She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-anum
Meet Bushra Mahmud from Bangladesh. She holds a Master’s Degree focused in Economics from National University. She is an experienced Software Quality Assurance Consultant with an established record of working in the information technology and benevolence industry. She participated in Freedom Fellowship Program and attended various kinds of programs at national and international levels both in United Nations and United People Global. She is passionate about her work and this is what drives her to do her best. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-bushra
Meet Dhananji Rathnayake. A Lawyer and journalist based in Sri Lanka. She is a #UPGSustainability Leader and champion of 2022. She has more than 14 years experience with many government social service projects. She is currently working for quality education and peace and reconciliation programs in Sri Lanka. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-dhananji
Meet Dipesh Acharya from Kathmandu, Nepal. He supports Sustainability Development Goal No. 4 Quality Education. He believes providing quality education for everyone solves a fundamental issue for many of the problems happening in the world today; which directly or indirectly relates to a lack of awareness. So, access to quality education in remote places will help make future generations, from an early age, aware of the global issues that truly matter. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-dipesh
Meet Phanindra Nagapuri, #UPGSustainability Leader and founder of “Navagunjara Organisation” which strives to create awareness of mental health, especially in youth. Phanindra says: "when I wake up every single day and read about some other mental health issues faced by youth, it mostly include suicidal attempts and deaths. The pandemic hit so hard and caused many psychological imbalances in the lives of youth. I thought its high time to wake up and start to create awareness of mental health. Change doesn’t happen until change makes comes forward and starts to change, this is where a leader is born. I decided to be a leader and start to create awareness of mental health and break the stigma around it". He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-phanindra
Voters from each region are making their voices heard before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023. Voters are eligible to win 40 prizes (outlined below) and all they have to do it to vote.
The winning Leaders are unveiled at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event taking place on Friday, 10 February 2023. At this event, the winners of the 40 prizes are also announced from the voting register. To attend, participants may RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgsl-events-RSVP.
“South Asia has exciting UPG Sustainability Leaders and each of them deserves to win. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!” said, Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global
Over 7,400 people have applied to be part of the Class of 2023 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2022, 564 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 14000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.
Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 40 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023.
Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 40 incredible prizes!
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 and more).
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2023 (paid for by UPG)
7x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media
4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!
2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 100
2x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard
2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow
2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What’s Going On?
In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: https://upglive.org/activity-rsvp.
“The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.
UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability.
Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. And very strict measures are in place to ensure the safe travel and stay of the leaders on Hurricane Island as well as the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved. These measures include vaccination and testing requirements at key moments throughout this period. These safety and hygiene measures are constantly under review as the pandemic continues to evolve - and the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control in the USA, as well as the local requirements in the US State of Maine are constantly monitored and respected.
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
